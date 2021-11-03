Welsh Fashion Designer Launches New High Street Brand

Bespoke Suit Tailor Nathan releases his new independent fashion label Perverse Demand

With many decades of fashion experience Perverse Demand releases its debut unisex collection.

‘Perverse Demand,’ a unisex clothing brand are looking to revamp the ‘70s skate culture’ and ‘late 90s iconic silhouette.

‘Perverse Demand’ is a new independent clothing line inspired by 70's chic and late 90’s loose clothing. The brand has been set up by two Cardiff locals following an uncanny collaboration.

You may recognise the name Nathan Palmer; Nathan is a Welsh fashion designer from Penarth who has worked on tailoring trends since 2014. Nathan has previously dressed the likes of Olympic medallists and boxers Karriss Artingstall and Lauren Price, Footballers, Sean Morrison and Neil Etheridge and Welsh singer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins of Steps.

Nathan is moving in a new direction with Perverse Demand, delivering ‘laid back street culture’ through ‘coordinating pieces’ that offer both comfort and style.

Co-founder of the brand, Debbie O’Sullivan has been by Nathan’s side every step of the way. Debbie has experience in product development and garment manufacturing, having previously worked for several well-known brands.

Ready for the launch

Taking the future of fashion into their own hands, Debbie said,

“[We] have always wanted our own brand and we have the perfect combination of skills to make it happen!” “‘Perverse Demand’ aims to offer design-led products to customers who like to experiment with fashion and create their own unique look,” she said.

The winter launch will include smart casual clothing and loungewear, offering design-led products to those who like to experiment with fashion, to create a truly individual look.

Nathan said,