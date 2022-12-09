Welsh Fabricator Wins Trio of School Projects Across the UK

Leading Cardiff-based fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has secured three projects in the education sector across the UK.

The first build will be St Ederyn’s School in Cardiff. The new home for St Mellons Church in Wales Primary School, St Ederyn’s will provide pupils and staff with a modern, state-of-the-art learning environment when complete.

Dudley’s Aluminium will be working with Halsall Construction Ltd on the build and will install Metal Technology System capped curtain walling, ‘Hi’ windows and ‘Hi’ doors, in addition to automatic entrance doors and automatic opening windows.

Metal Technology System products will also be used on the fabricator’s second build as part of refurbishment works at Lord Williams’s School in Thame, Oxfordshire.

Teaming up with Borras Construction Limited, Dudley’s Aluminium will install Metal Technology System capped curtain walling, Hi’ windows, ‘Hi’ doors and brise soleil on the new English block and state-of-the-art accessible ICT suite.

The third project will see Dudley’s Aluminium work with Willmott Dixon Construction Ltd on the expansion of Baytree SEN School, Clevedon.

It is the only school in North Somerset designated to provide education to children with profound and complex learning difficulties. The new site will create additional school places and has been designed to be sustainable and energy efficient.

The fabricator will install Kawneer capped curtain walling, windows and manual doors, as well as automatic entrance doors.

Colin Shorney, Managing Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“It is a great privilege to be working on these three schools, helping to meet local demand for quality learning environments and opportunities for students across the UK.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and BM Trada certified to manufacture enhanced security products to align with PAS24:2016 and BS 4873.