In the Welsh Wind Partners with International Firm to Produce New Grain Vodka

A collaboration between award-winning distillery In the Welsh Wind and KWS – one of the world largest seed suppliers – has produced an exceptional Three Grain Vodka.

The Three Grain Vodka, which will sit alongside In the Welsh Wind’s other premium spirits, officially launched on November 18 in Cardiff and opens another exciting chapter in the distillery’s history as the brand expands its range.

It is the first vodka produced by the Cardigan distillery for the In the Welsh Wind brand and the story of this spirit – from ‘seed to glass’ – will be told on every bottle thanks to its eye-catching augmented reality label. This is another first for distillery, with the label commissioned by KWS and developed by tech company Juice Immersive.

The Three Grain Vodka is a combination of barley and rye supplied by KWS, which was blended with a wheat-based spirit to create this latest addition to the In the Welsh Wind range.

The origins of this vodka began earlier in the year when KWS’ Digital Innovation Team sought an authentic partner to produce a consumer end product from its seeds.

Close connections brought KWS and ‘maverick’ In the Welsh Wind together and the vodka was born. The story of the vodka using AR technology to share the journey, from the fields to the glass, was also established at the onset.

Available in 70cl bottles and priced at £40, Three Grain Vodka (40% vol) is available online from www.inthewelshwind.co.uk

Ellen Wakelam, co-founder of In the Welsh Wind said:

“It’s been a great journey bringing together barley and rye grown from KWS seed with our wheat-based spirit to create our Three Grain Vodka. “The final product is smooth and rich. As a varietal vodka, the flavours of the barley and grain are present – as we wanted them to be. There’s a distinct rye finish, along with flavours of vanilla and cold ice cream on a warm crepe. It’s as good to sip neat as it is mixed into a cocktail or served long with a good quality tonic.”

She added:

“Bringing the story to life via our very first AR label is also incredible. We’re excited to have the opportunity to tell the story of the grain, from seed developed by KWS and nurtured by farmers, to a finished vodka. The label, which is artistically stunning, complements our other In the Welsh Wind products.”

Meredith Mendola, Operations Lead for KWS’ Digital Innovation Team, said:

“We could not pass up the opportunity to partner with an authentic bespoke spirits brand and a talented extended reality agency to show how our high-quality seeds become the products you enjoy.”

