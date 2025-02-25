Welsh Estate Agency Awards Announces Sponsorship Signings

The Welsh Estate Agency Awards has announced the signing of four major sponsorship deals for 2025.

In its inaugural year, the Welsh Estate Agency Awards has secured the sponsorship of key industry brands, including feature sponsor Key Home Staging with JCP Solicitors, One Stop Searches and Swansea Building Society joining as event sponsors.

Founder of the Welsh Estate Agency Awards Wesley Skene said:

“We’re delighted to have brought so many major players in the Welsh estate agency and property sector on board for 2025. These signings show that the Welsh Estate Agency Awards is on course to become one of the UK’s leading estate agency awards in its very first year. It’s a tremendous act of faith by the sponsors in our brand and commitment to highlighting one of Wales’s most important economic sectors.”

Key Home Staging – Managing Director Emily Davies said:

“As an award-winning home staging company, we're passionate about helping estate agents showcase their properties in the best possible light. We understand the power of creating a lasting first impression, and we're excited to support the Welsh Estate Agency Awards in recognizing the top talent in the industry. We can't wait to celebrate the achievements of the hardworking professionals who are dedicated to helping people find their dream homes.”

The awards are being held on Thursday May 15 at the Hilton Hotel in Cardiff. Broadcaster Sara Edwards is set to host this year’s black tie ceremony.