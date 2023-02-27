Welsh Entrepreneur to Headline House of Lords Female Empowerment Event

Bernie Davies will be at the heart of the two-day event called Women Mastering Change.

One of Wales’s most high-profile black entrepreneurs will headline a special event at the House of Lords in March dedicated to female empowerment, featuring high-profile speakers including author and businesswoman Alison Edgar MBE; Durdana Ansari OBE, Hon Captain of the Royal Navy; and Lady Anne Welsh, CEO of Painless Universe.

Bernie Davies has launched the two-day event, called Women Mastering Change, on the back of the successful ‘Your Way Empowerment Series’, launched in January 2022, as a LinkedIn Live monthly event. The series was designed to offer a platform for likeminded women of any race, colour or creed to share their story and encourage and inspire each other.

Resident Panellists on the series Cody Gapare, the award-winning inventor of the first ever false eyelash for cancer and alopecia sufferers, and Desiree Peterkin Bell, a double best-selling author, award-winning seasoned public affairs and brand strategist, will also join Davies for the Women Mastering Change event.

This in-person, two-day event will build on that series bringing women together to discuss and debate their role in society going forward. The first day, on March 13, will take place at Lancaster Gate; the second day, which is by invitation only, will happen at the House of Lords and will be attended by several parliamentarians, including Lord Qurban Hussain, a Liberal Democrat Life Peer and well-known advocate for the dis-enfranchised.

The Pembrokeshire-based, award-winning Mojo Marketing will be the Brand Sponsor for the event. The company’s Managing Director, Nicola Merriman, said:

“I am so privileged to be the Brand Sponsor for this event which showcases the best of Wales in the epicentre of the UK.”

As well as launching the Your Way Empowerment Series, Davies has featured as a TEDx Speaker, is a bestselling author, DEI Advisor, entrepreneur and qualified lawyer. She has also previously spoken at the United Nations, the House of Lords, Royal Society London and Excel Arena. During COVID, she launched Bernie Davies Global, which helped businesses and other entrepreneurs navigate the pitfalls of getting back to a new normal post COVID-19.

The event’s expert speaker line-up also includes event Headline Sponsors, Stephanie Taylor & Nicky Taylor, certified life coaches and Founders of Blow Up Your Life; Mercy Gilbert, chairman of the Conservative Party in Orpington for five years; Eula Clarke, retired Assistant VP of Barclays Bank, philanthropist and entrepreneur; Dr. Detina Zalli & Dr. Argita Zalli, scientists, lecturers, activists, authors, and TEDx speakers.

Bernie Davies said: