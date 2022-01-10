Welsh Entrepreneur Named One of 2022’s Most Inspiring Female Founders

The founder of FABRIC: The Care Leaver Community based in Swansea and Neath in Wales has been named as one of the UK’s most inspirational and dynamic female entrepreneurs by the f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ campaign.

Harri founded FABRIC: The Care Leaver Community in 2015. The business provides loving homes to young people aged 16+ who are either Looked After Children, Care Leavers, Homeless young people or Unaccompanied Asylum-Seeking Children, with additional trauma informed support. Harri is being profiled alongside 100 female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today. Now in its fifth year, the growing campaign attracted a record number of applications for this year’s ‘#ialso100’ line-up.

Delivered by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK – f:Entrepreneur was launched in 2017 to highlight the stories of amazing female business owners and help provide inspiration and role models across the wider small business community. Now in its fifth year, the campaign offers a host of events and training and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability and confidence.

The f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ line-up particularly sets out to showcase trailblazing female founders who lead businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support. Many of the businesses featured in this year’s campaign also demonstrate a huge commitment to the environment by championing sustainability.

Indeed, Harri Helvon-Hardy was also called out for running the FABRIC Foundation alongside the homes, which raises vital money for kids in care.

From quantum computer engineers, and vegan fruit farmers, to sustainability advocates and inclusive fashion designers, this year’s campaign celebrates inspiring and resilient female entrepreneurs that have flourished despite the challenges of the past years, with many still growing or starting new ventures.

On being featured in the #ialso100 lineup, Harri said:

“Whilst we may be in the thick of some substantial challenges in the care leaver sector, I am delighted to be named as an inspiring female leader alongside 99 other incredible women with impactful stories similar to my own. As a team we will celebrate this honour and it is with special thanks to those people who walk side by side with me every day as we try to make a difference to kids in care.”

Both f:Entrepreneur and Small Business Britain were founded by Michelle Ovens CBE, who is also the director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“Congratulations to Harri of FABRIC: TCLC and all of the brilliant female entrepreneurs featured in this year’s #ialso100,” said Michelle Ovens. “It is so vital that we recognize and celebrate the phenomenal contribution that women running businesses are making across the UK, and the far-reaching, positive impact they are having, not just on the economy, but on wider communities too. The last few years have been hugely challenging for small businesses, yet despite this female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish in the UK, and is very much at the heart of the UK’s recovery.”

To see the full line-up of the 100 amazing women featured in this year’s f:entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign visit https://f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-100-2022/