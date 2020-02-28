Welsh Daffodil Farmers Gear up for St David’s Day

With St David’s Day on Sunday 1st March, and the national flower of Wales beginning to be seen across the nation, bringing signs of Spring and hopefully better weather, Barclays Business looks at the value of this beautiful flower to the UK economy and daffodil growers across the UK

One such daffodil grower is Brooksgrove Farm, just outside Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire. The family-run farm specialises in growing Welsh flowers to supply the local and wider UK market, selling fresh from the fields and direct to the consumer.

Sustainable farming is key to Brooksgrove Farm’s success, as the business saw a real growth in customers taking an interest in where their flowers came from. As well as selling locally the family have created a new, native woodland by planting over 4,000 trees on their land.

The UK is the world’s biggest daffodil grower, and harvests 90% of the world’s total production.They are the Welsh national flower, and Wales alongside Cornwall, Lincolnshire and Scotland, produce most of the country’s daffodils. No machines are used in the fields as the flowers are so delicate that they must all be harvested by hand.

Gary Rees, owner of Brooksgrove Farm said:

“There’s been a big drive for buying sustainably as consumers become increasingly eco-conscious. People like the connection of buying something that’s been grown by a local farm, which is why so much of our business is from Welsh florists and customers. Once the flowers are picked they are stored in a fridge to help keep them fresh. We package the flowers in biodegradable boxes and use no plastic, sending them out the next day.”

St. David’s Day is one of Brooksgrove Farm’s busiest periods, but other popular times include Easter and Mother’s Day. As the largest bank for farmers across England and Wales, Barclays Business Banking counts many daffodil farmers amongst its clients.

Gary Rees adds:

“Support from Barclays has been really important to the growth of our business. At our first meeting, my relationship manager put on her wellies and walked around the farm with me. It’s great to have someone who will take the trouble to come and listen to a small agricultural business’ needs and give us access to their whole team of agricultural experts.”

Mark Suthern, National Head of Agriculture at Barclays, said: