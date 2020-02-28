NAT Group Cuts Ticket Prices for Flood Hit Pontypridd

Bus and coach operator NAT Group is supporting homes and businesses affected by the recent devastating floods across South Wales.

One of the worst affected areas was Pontypridd, which saw many shops on Taff Street damaged and business owners forced to clear up the mess wreaked by Storm Dennis.

With a depot in Pontypridd, alongside its Cardiff and Swansea operations, NAT Group pledged to discount the prices of its Pontypridd weekly and monthly tickets by 20% to help those who need to get around during the clean-up process.

NAT also set up a Just Giving page to raise money for the Rhondda Cynon Taf town with all proceeds going directly to support the clean up effort. In addition, NAT Group, currently rebranding to Adventure Travel, set up an eBay site selling the bus company’s memorabilia which, again, will see all funds donated to the flood cause.

NAT Group Managing Director, Adam Keen, said:

“Buses are all about communities. This is no more true than in the Valleys, where widespread damage has been caused as a result of the devastating floods over the past fortnight. “We have been very disturbed seeing the effects on our local community and want to help in any way we can. By setting up the Just Giving and eBay pages, and reducing ticket prices for locals, we want to help as much as we can to restore the homes and businesses affected and get things back to normal.”

People can donate via Just Giving http://bit.ly/2T1JcdC. All donations will go directly towards the Pontypridd Flooding Relief to financially support homes and businesses that have been impacted by Storm Dennis.