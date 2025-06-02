Welsh Contractor to Lead Restoration of Historic Swansea Structures

A long-standing building and civil engineering company has been selected to help bring new life to three historic Swansea structures.

South Wales-based Andrew Scott Ltd plans to start work on site this year in a Swansea Council scheme to transform the Vivian and Musgrave Engine Houses, and the V&S No.1 Locomotive shed.

Over the coming few months, the company will lead on the final stages of design for the project, on the site of the former Hafod-Morfa Copperworks.

Andrew Scott – which dates back more than 150 years and has worked on a wide range of projects – was selected in a competitive tender process.

Swansea schemes it has previously worked on include the construction of the new Gorseinon Primary School, the construction of Mumbles’ Marks & Spencer Foodhall and the build and renovation of the city centre’s grade two listed Alex Building for the University of Wales Trinity St David. They worked on Technium 1 and the Ethos Building in SA1.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“We’re delighted to have Andrew Scott on board for the exciting transformation of these copperworks buildings. “It’s a company with a track record in excellence and they’ll do a great job on helping us to regenerate the Lower Swansea Valley. “This is an exciting time for that area as we and others plan to invest tens of millions of pounds there. “Our £1bn regeneration of Swansea continues at pace.”

A planning application for a major outdoor leisure destination by world-class operator Skyline has been approved for land close to the engine sheds and on Kilvey Hill.

Mark Bowen, managing director of Andrew Scott Ltd, said:

“As one of Wales’s oldest independent construction companies, we’re proud to be working alongside Swansea Council on the Lower Swansea Valley project to restore and transform key parts of the historic Hafod-Morfa Copperworks. “As a Swansea-based company, we profoundly appreciate that this iconic site reflects the city’s rich industrial heritage. “By regenerating these significant buildings, we’re helping to celebrate local identity, strengthen community ties, and ensure future generations can enjoy and learn from this unique part of Swansea’s story.”

The engine houses form an integral part of Swansea’s industrial heritage. The council wants to bring them back into use to bring pleasure to thousands and new opportunities.

The copperworks of past centuries were key to the growth of Swansea, playing a crucial role as major industry over around 300 years. The industry declined but some of its buildings and other structures remain.

The plan now is to redevelop and restore buildings for new uses and to improve access to them.

Andrew Scott will make the nearby V&S No.1 Locomotive Shed, a listed building that served the copperworks, safe and watertight. It’s currently dilapidated.

The engine houses – both listed buildings – will, in future, be suitable for a range of uses, including restaurants and cafes, exhibition-style space and shops.

The council saved the two engine houses from ongoing decay several years ago. A new river pontoon was added nearby.

The Musgrave structure, built around 1910, contains rare scheduled ancient monument the Musgrave Engine, the UK’s only one of its kind remaining in its original location.

In future, the engine’s external elements will have a covered shelter to enable the machinery’s future restoration and to help tell the story of local archaeology.

The Vivian Engine House, built in 1860, will feature a mezzanine floor.

A new building will link the two engine houses. There’ll be an outdoor terrace area.

Swansea Council is working on a series of schemes in the River Tawe corridor. The schemes are being funded with part of £20m funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up scheme.