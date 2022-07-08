Welsh Consumers Feel Forced to Ditch Plastic-Free Shopping Due to the Cost-Of-Living Crisis

New research suggests that the cost-of-living crisis is making it harder for Welsh consumers to make sustainable purchasing decisions and avoid single-use plastic – despite this still being a concern for 95% of people surveyed.

The new, independent, research, released by campaigning organisation City to Sea reveals that sustainability has fallen down the priority list for Welsh consumers; with 51% saying they now prioritise cost over any other criteria.

But whilst some big retailers estimate that reuse and refill can make products up to 15% cheaper, City to Sea’s new research showed that 32% of Welsh people believe that zero-waste or plastic free options are always the more expensive option.

To debunk this myth, independent retailers and hospitality businesses in Cardiff are getting behind #WorldRefillDay to share their top zero-waste, money-saving tips and help conscious consumers live with less plastic, without breaking the bank.

FIND FREE DRINKING WATER, ANYWHERE IN WALES. Welsh people are urged to download the free Refill app to find over 1,800 businesses accepting reusables and providing free tap water refills across the country. Refill stations offering free tap water include museums, bars, galleries, and supermarkets as well as smaller, family businesses, local cafes and restaurants like Kemi’s Café and Dusty’s Pizza in Cardiff. GRAB A TAKEAWAY CUP. Takeaway coffees can cost up to 30% less if you bring your own reusable cup. Big brands like Costa, M&S and Starbucks offer a 25p discount, and Pret take 50p off when you bring a reusable. In South Wales, independent coffee shops accepting reusables and offering a discount include Waterloo Tea (a generous 50p discount). You can find hundreds more on the Refill app. GET SPICY. Herbs and spices can be considerably cheaper at your local zero waste shop and you can always buy the exact amount you need. At Ripple zero waste shop in Cardiff, a recent customer refilled their entire collection of 21 dried herbs & spices, for just £4.19. CLEAN SMARTER. Items like washing up liquid or laundry detergent are often the same price or less when purchased in your local zero waste shop. You can also get a FREE Ecover Refill on World Refill Day (June 16th)! Pop into your local store selling Ecover refills and scan the QR code at the tills to claim your free refill. Download the free Refill app to find your local zero waste store. LIVE LIFE ON THE VEG. Look for local alternatives to shopping at the supermarket. Across Wales, a number of food cooperatives work to make healthy food accessible to everyone in the community. At the Splo-Down Food Co-op in Splott, members can purchase weekly, plastic-free fruit and veg boxes for as little as £3.50.

“CONSUMERS SHOULDN’T HAVE TO CHOOSE”

Two thirds of UK adults surveyed by City To Sea (63%) for World Refill Day, said they felt frustrated (31%), powerless (21%) or angry (11%) about the amount of plastic that comes with their weekly shop; with almost another quarter feeling sad (13%) or worried (11%). Meanwhile, 93% of Brits said that they would like to see more refill and reuse options available in their local area – but more than a third (34%) indicated it would depend on the cost.

City to Sea, the organisation behind World Refill Day, says it is completely unfair that consumers are feeling forced to dial back on their ethics in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Natalie Fee, founder of City to Sea said: