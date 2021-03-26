Welsh Construction Firm Wins Contract to Work on Historic School

A Welsh construction firm has won a £4.8m contract to work on a comprehensive school in mid-Wales which dates back to 1898.

Ceredigion County Council has appointed Wynne Construction for the design and build of extensions and remodelling works at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi in Cardigan, Ceredigion.

In total there will be 11 new classrooms built as part of the development alongside the renovation, plus the removal of five temporary classrooms. The Bodelwyddan-headquartered company expects to start on-site in July 2021 and take 18 months to complete.

Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi is a traditional bilingual mixed comprehensive with around 575 students across years 7 to 11, plus a sixth form of about 100.

Chris Wynne, managing director at Wynne Construction said:

“We are thrilled to have been chosen by Ceredigion County Council to undertake the modernisation of Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi; it is real vote of confidence in ability to work on such a prestigious project on a ‘live’ school site. “This is a significant project for the local community and throughout the construction, we will look to leaving a lasting legacy by creating job and training opportunities, working with our local supply chain partners and engaging with pupils as well as showcasing the wide range and variety of job roles available within the construction industry.”

Councillor Rhodri Evans, cabinet member for economy and regeneration at Ceredigion County Council said,

“We are very pleased that the Cardigan Secondary School works contract has been awarded to Wynne Construction. “As part of the 21st Century Schools Band B programme, the works will include one large extension and a few smaller extensions around the school, including more classrooms, adapting the main reception, extending the canteen, improving the science provision and a new drama studio.”

The contract is the first awarded to Wynne Construction under the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework (SWWRCF).

As the award is for a design and build contract, Wynne Construction will be appointing architects and mechanical and electrical designers as well as structural and civil among other consultants and sub-contractors.

The firm will be holding meet the buyer events in due course, which will provide opportunities for companies in the local supply chain.

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, healthcare, and sport and leisure.

In addition, the company is also on the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP) and the South-East and mid-Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP3).

In November 2018, it was named SME (up to 250 employees) of the year at the UK-wide Constructing Excellence awards.