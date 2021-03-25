Help Milford Marina Celebrate 30 years by Sharing your Stories

Milford Marina is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and, to celebrate, the team are asking for local people and berth holders, past and present, to submit their stories to help capture the rich history of the development.

Built in 1991 with 225 berths, Milford Marina has evolved and expanded to now offering over 300 berths. The site is steeped in rich history and the team are celebrating this milestone by collating stories from the last 30 years to be used in the celebration campaign #MilfordMarina30.

Lucy Wonnacott, Marketing Manager for the Port of Milford Haven commented:

“We are so proud and excited to be able to celebrate 30 years of Milford Marina! It is a key element in the exciting Waterfront development here in Milford Haven, and is home to so many brilliant stories. We want to celebrate those stories, and the community that have helped make it so successful. Please do get in touch with us, we hope you will join us on a historical voyage as we celebrate 30 years of Milford Marina!”

Milford Marina forms a central part of the Milford Waterfront development, which aims to create a vibrant destination in Pembrokeshire. You can find out more about Milford Waterfront here: www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk.

If you have any memories or photos of Milford Marina from the last 30 years, please contact Naomi Hunt at [email protected] or call Milford Marina on 01646 696 312.