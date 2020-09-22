Welsh Construction Firm Under New Ownership

Macbryde Homes, which will build around 200 homes this year, has been sold to Managing Director Gwyn Jones, and long-term finance partner Bridgemere UK.

The multi-million-pound deal sees the purchase of the shareholdings of founder Simon Macbryde and Ruth Macbryde.

Gwyn Jones, 33, commented

“I am delighted to have concluded the purchase alongside Bridgemere. With the management strength and balance sheet of Bridgemere behind us, we have an excellent platform for significant growth as we look to increase our geographical footprint across the North West. I am very grateful to Simon and Ruth for the opportunity they gave me when I joined the business 6 years ago and wish them the very best in the future”.

Macbryde’s North Wales division has this week moved into new offices at St Asaph Business Park, doubling the size of its previous premises to facilitate the continued growth in Wales. The business is also moving into a second office at Preston Brook to further expand into North West England.

Jones added:

“There are lots of exciting plans and developments being prepared for our business in the weeks and months ahead and we look forward to announcing these in due course.”

Steve Morgan CBE, Chairman of Bridgemere and founder and former Chairman of Redrow commented: