Welsh Companies Looking for New Export Opportunities at Paris Food and Drink Showcase

Welsh food and drink companies are preparing to attend one of the world’s largest food innovation exhibitions in Paris starting this weekend.

Salon International de I’Alimentation (SIAL) is a biennial fair that has developed into the food industry’s front-line event – the ultimate place to discover the latest trends and innovations. The trade show is dedicated to the agri-food, food retail, and institutional and commercial catering.

Supported by the Welsh Government, the Cymru/Wales delegation from across the sector attend the event, all looking to explore new markets, discover new ideas and develop links with overseas buyers. SIAL will have over 6,500 exhibitors from 105 countries and is seen as a key platform for the food and drink sector to promote their produce to buyers from all over the world.

The eight Welsh food and drink companies attending with support from the Welsh Government include Hilltop Honey, Moose Maple UK Ltd, Cradoc’s Savoury Biscuits, Ferrari’s Coffee, Ty Nant Natural Mineral Water, The Lobster Pot, Evan Evans and Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products.

Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

“Welsh Government support is important in helping our food and drink producers to attend events such as SIAL. This provides them with an excellent opportunity to interact directly with buyers and distributors and showcase the very best produce from Wales. “We have seen significant growth and a rising industry profile over the previous decade thanks in no small part to government and the sector working together. I wish everyone attending SIAL a very successful event.”

One Welsh company attending SIAL for the first time is The Lobster Pot, an award winning global supplier of top quality live, sustainably sourced shellfish. The Lobster Pot has been operating for 70 years and is run by Tristan Wood, the third generation of the Wilson family at Church Bay on the Isle of Anglesey, North Wales.

The Lobster Pot’s Managing Director, Tristan Wood said,

“We have pioneering logistics for the transportation of our live shellfish over the years using both road and air freight. The transportation and storage systems created to allow for regular checks, ensures our produce is of the highest quality. “We want to continue trading with our traditional customers, some of whom we’ve been trading with for over 50 years. We would also like to demonstrate our innovative nature in meeting the demands of new customers. It is the first time we have exhibited at SIAL Paris and we look forward to meeting potential buyers.”

Another company attending is Cradoc’s Savoury Biscuits who are putting their focus on food service, and different eating occasions like canapés and snacking as owner & Manager Allie Thomas says,

“A key issue for us is that we need to create an eating occasion which will make meaningful sense to buyers from all over the world. The French in particular traditionally pair cheese with bread, not crackers. Therefore, we aim to provide some stunning canapé samples with finely sliced vegetables and fermented pickles, a little charcuterie and Welsh cheese with our range of crackers. “We bake savoury crackers which are full of vegetable flavours and taste amazing, especially the Eastern Fushion flavours. We wait to see how the buyers receive our biscuity squares of savoury loveliness, and how the world’s palette differs compared to our home market in terms of taste and preference. “Exploring preferences and tastes for our range and markets for food service or retail and potentially wholesale is our intention and our end-game. In addition, along the way we want to learn as much as we can about how we can make our products meet the needs of potential markets.”

Also attending will be award winning west Wales bottled natural mineral water company Tŷ Nant. Located in the foothills of the Cambrian Mountains, lies the celebrated source of natural mineral water that has become popular over the world.

Bobby Nanua, Director at Tŷ Nant Natural Mineral Water said,

“The team at Tŷ Nant Natural Mineral Water are extremely excited to be returning to SIAL this year with the Welsh Government. With a large international presence we are looking forward to meeting up with our existing clients and to have the chance to introduce our great brands to many new businesses.”

Maple Moose Butter has been made at a family-owned and operated, independent, butter production facility in Carmarthenshire for the past 4 years. Sourcing the best ingredients has always been of utmost importance and also key to the unique flavour of the butter which also doubles as a versatile cooking and baking ingredient.

Farrah, founder of Moose Maple Butter says,

“We are currently exporting to South Korea with great success and are looking to expand into further countries including Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong and the USA with other export partners. We are hoping that attending SIAL will open up opportunities for us to promote Moose Maple Butter to global markets.”

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales is the body responsible for the development, promotion and marketing of Welsh red meat and Chief Executive Gwyn Howells knows the value of attending trade events,

“We are delighted to be returning to SIAL and showcasing PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef on the global stage. Export markets are vitally important to the Welsh red meat sector and we look forward to meeting up with regular customers and connecting with new ones at this year’s event whilst highlighting the distinctive and sustainable qualities of red meat produced here in Wales.”

Eight Welsh businesses will be present this year under the Cymru/Wales banner, presenting products that range from water, coffee, butter, charcuterie, brewery, honey and seafood.

SIAL is held in Paris, France from 15-19 October 2022.