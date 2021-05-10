Welsh Communications Agency Goes Global with New European Office

Cardiff-based creative communications agency, BrandContent, has expanded into Continental Europe, opening its first international doors in Berlin.

The agency, which was established six years ago by CEO Sharon Flaherty, works with some of Wales’s biggest businesses including FTSE100 Admiral and Principality Building Society.

As part of the European expansion, BrandContent has appointed Sophie Nicholas, PR Director, as its first international hire.

Sophie has over 15 years’ experience leading global consumer and corporate communications strategies for brands including NATO, the European Commission, Paypal, GSK, Expedia, Unilever, Jamie Oliver, as well as supporting social causes including Bloody Good Period.

The hire of BrandContent’s first global PR strategist will enable the Cardiff-headquartered communications agency to work with businesses with ambitions to break out of the UK market, those looking to enter the UK market and those adjusting to the evolving landscape posed by Brexit, which requires a more complex communications approach.

The European expansion comes after a period of impressive growth for BrandContent, which made three new Cardiff-based hires in 2020.

Despite the global economic slowdown brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic, the agency achieved a record financial year, with revenues growing 58%.

BrandContent CEO, Sharon Flaherty, says the expansion into Berlin is part of a series of growth initiatives for the agency and underlines its desire to continue to have a positive impact on the Welsh economy.

She said:

“We chose Germany because it is already Wales’s strongest trading partner. Berlin is a city full of energy, fuelled by entrepreneurialism and a leading hub in Europe for tech start-ups and companies that are trying to have a positive impact on our world and that aligns perfectly with my vision. Bringing Sophie on board with her global experience and having a talented team here in Wales matches our global ambitions of thinking globally and acting locally. “I am incredibly proud to be bringing Wales to the world and bringing Pounds, Dollars and Euros into the country, while giving our team the opportunity to work with brands around the world without having to move far afield to do it. “Building out our presence in Berlin is the first in a number of game-changing plans for BrandContent which will create a lasting and positive impact on the Welsh economy.”

Alongside the appointment of its new PR Director, BrandContent is also recruiting for a Senior Account Manager and a Creative Content Producer. These follow the hiring of an agency operations manager in March.

BrandContent also recently promoted James Cuff to the role of Creative Director. James, who joined the agency 12 months ago, has taken on responsibility for growing its creative capabilities and innovation in multi-platform storytelling.

Sharon said:

“Our team already includes the country’s best talent and I’m looking forward to growing the team further both locally and internationally in the coming months.”

BrandContent Berlin officially opens on 10th May.

BrandContent have been awarded the best small content agency at the international content marketing awards in 2018, 2019 and 2020.