Welsh College Launches New HE Programmes in Partnership with UK’s Largest Awarding Body

Leading-edge new higher education programmes have been unveiled by Coleg Cambria.

The college – based in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi and Wrexham – launched a raft of courses to begin this September in partnership with Pearson learning group, the UK’s largest awarding body.

They include Hospitality, Digital Marketing and Enterprise, and Esports.

It comes after Cambria designed a Higher Technical Skills Strategy to enhance access and participation, encourage curriculum development and innovation, and forge partnerships within multiple industries to plug gaps in expertise and experience regionally.

Cambria’s Dean of Access and Higher Education (HE) Emma Hurst said:

“These new higher education qualifications have been carefully developed in collaboration with industry leaders to ensure graduates are equipped with the practical skills and knowledge employers are looking for. “By aligning academic learning with real-world demands, we're empowering students to be job-ready, innovative, and at the forefront of their sectors, supporting not only their immediate career progression but also opening doors to promotion and new professional opportunities.”

HE Partnerships and Compliance Manager Donna Pritchard said they will also continue to promote Digital 2030 – digital skills, confidence and innovation in teaching and learning; equipping learners so they can use rapidly evolving technologies to their full potential, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).