Welsh Charity Celebrates the Career of ELITE Supported Employment’s Leader

Fedcap is celebrating the legacy of Andrea Wayman, who is retiring as Chief Executive of award-winning ELITE Supported Employment in Wales after 30 years of service.

Since launching ELITE in 1994, Andrea has worked to enable more than 20,000 disabled people and individuals with barriers to work to access and sustain meaningful employment.

Through its award-winning social enterprises operating across South Mid and West Wales, ELITE creates pathways into work by providing tailored supported employment, training and advocacy. It is recognised for its holistic approach, empowering individuals to thrive in the workplace.

Andrea has extended ELITE’s geographical coverage to 16 counties in South, West, Mid and East Wales, providing services through a range of competitive contracts and grants funded by UK and Welsh Governments, European sources, the National Lottery Community Fund and private trust funds. She has introduced a range of innovative programmes to ELITE’s services, with the organisation winning national and international awards, enhancing the employment experience of many disabled people or those who have experienced disadvantage.

Andrea said:

“It has been a privilege to spend the last 30 years enabling people to realise and achieve their ambitions and improve their economic mobility. I’m grateful to have worked alongside people who have similar beliefs in knowing they were making a difference to people’s lives, by providing person-centred support and placing individuals on a level playing field so they could succeed. “I also consider myself fortunate to have been able to influence change in UK and Welsh governments, and local authorities through ELITE’s work with disabled people. There’s great job satisfaction seeing politicians embrace supported employment and watching it built into policies and programmes.”

In March 2025 ELITE joined the Fedcap family in a strategic combination to expand employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and continue Andrea’s legacy.

Andrea said:

“My driving force has always been the next person who needs a job. It’s truly satisfying to know you’ve had an impact on someone’s life through ELITE’s intervention and I’m glad to know there will be that continuity through Fedcap.”

Christine McMahon, President and CEO of Fedcap, said:

“Andrea Wayman’s leadership embodies the very best of what our sector strives to achieve. For more than three decades, she has transformed possibility into progress for thousands of individuals facing barriers to work across Wales. Through her vision, ELITE has become a model of excellence in supported employment – combining compassion, innovation, and rigorous practice to help more than 20,000 people secure meaningful, sustainable jobs. “We are honoured that ELITE joined The Fedcap Group earlier this year, ensuring that Andrea’s extraordinary legacy of inclusion and opportunity will continue to grow. Her life’s work has opened doors for so many, and we are committed to carrying that mission forward with the same determination and heart that have defined her leadership.”

