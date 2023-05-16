Welsh Businesswoman’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Service to Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion

The Ethnic Minority Welsh Women Association Achievement Awards 2023 has awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award to Bernie Davies.

Davies, a Business Wales and Equal Power, Equal Voice Mentor, multiple award-winning bestselling author, TEDx speaker, and diversity and inclusion thought leader received her award from Jane Hutt MS at the prestigious event held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Cardiff City Hall.

The Ethnic Minority Welsh Women Association Achievement Awards celebrate the achievements of Welsh women from diverse ethnic backgrounds who have made significant contributions to Welsh society. The awards recognise women who have excelled in a wide range of fields, including business, education, community service, sports, and the arts. The awards also seek to promote diversity, equality, and inclusion in Welsh society and encourage more women from diverse ethnic backgrounds to pursue their goals and aspirations.

Among a host of inspirational Welsh diversity leaders, the event was also attended by First Minister of Wales, Rt Hon Mark Drakeford MS; Welsh Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt MS; Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan MS; and Cabinet Member for Tackling Poverty, Equality and Public Health, Cllr Julie Sangani.

This Lifetime Achievement award recognises Davies' dedication to promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion, and serving as an inspiration to women across Wales and beyond.

Davies is known for her tireless dedication to promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion in all areas of life, including business, politics, and education. She has recently hosted a two-day event dedicated to female empowerment, which brought together people from across the UK, Commonwealth, and US, culminating in a gathering at the House of Lords.

She is also organising the ‘Mastering Diversity' Conference, which will take place on September 18, 2023, at Cardiff City Hall. It is the first such event to take place in Wales and is set to bring together a diverse group of people from public and commercial life to discuss the importance of diversity, equality, inclusion, and belonging within Welsh communities.

Davies has also been recognised with numerous accolades in recent years, including the Swansea Black Icon, Top 100 Woman in Business in Wales, Excellence in Business Award for Black History Month, Diversity and Inclusion Award, Ambassador for Peace and an ITV Wales Face to Face interview with Adrian Masters.

Speaking about her Lifetime Achievement Award, Bernie Davies said:

“I am honoured to receive this award from the Ethnic Minority Welsh Women Association. I have spent my career working to promote diversity, equality, and inclusion, and it is wonderful to be recognised for this work. I believe that we all have a role to play in creating a more inclusive society, and I will continue to work towards this goal.”

For more information about the Ethnic Minority Welsh Women Association Achievement Awards 2023, please visit the website www.emwwaa.org.uk.

For more information about Bernie Davies and her upcoming ‘Mastering Diversity' conference, please visit her website at masterchangeyourway.com.