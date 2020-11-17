Welsh Businesses Reap the Benefits of .Wales and .Cymru Websites

Since the patriotic domain names were launched in 2015, they have been representing Welsh identity, culture and language with more than 22,000 .cymru and .wales domains registered to date. High renewal rates of over 80% are testament to people’s eagerness to keep a .cymru or .wales domain as a key part of their online identity.

Some of Wales’ most established companies and budding start-ups have chosen to fly the Welsh flag online, including the National Botanic Garden of Wales, Welsh Rugby Union, Welsh Government, Sport Wales, The Football Association of Wales and Penderyn Distillery.

David Hardy, Head of Marketing and Communications at the National Botanic Garden of Wales, spoke of the decision behind adopting the Welsh domains:

“As one of the most visited gardens in Wales, it was great to be able to secure these domain names, that are short, simple and Welsh. They chime with our ambitions as a national and international institution, bringing a stronger cultural identity to our website. And having the option of using either .wales or .cymru gives our Welsh visitors even more opportunity to engage and interact with us in whichever language they prefer. This is particularly important as we continue to grow our digital following nationally. Our mission is to inspire, educate and conserve, and the Welsh domain names mean we can truly celebrate our ‘Welshness’ in all our online interactions.”

With only 28% of Wales’ population speaking Welsh, maintaining and highlighting Welsh provenance can broaden awareness of the Welsh identity of both the business and language.

Samantha Sweetland, Head of Marketing & B2C at Nominet, who runs the .cymru and .wales domains, said:

“There are many benefits to being online, such as opening up new advertising options to secure new business and increasing the reach of your marketing efforts. Word of mouth and recommendations are great, but increasingly, potential clients want to ‘try before they buy’ and in many circumstances this means having a look at your website as part of their decision-making process. For businesses who want to underline their Welsh connection or heritage, having a .cymru or .wales domain name is the perfect way to demonstrate their Welsh provenance to the world.”

The .cymru and .wales domains create a real opportunity for businesses wanting to target the Welsh market, increase awareness of their services and share their passion for Welsh heritage. Securing your own Welsh domain is incredibly simple, so find out if your ideal domain name is available today.