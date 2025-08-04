Welsh AI Firm Launches Platform to Cut Waste and Boost UK Steel Industry

A Cardiff firm has launched an AI-powered platform designed to help steel manufacturers to reduce waste, lower carbon emissions and improve production efficiency.

GoSmarter.ai, from Nightingale HQ (NHQ), is purpose-built for the reinforcement steel industry and has already worked with manufacturers such as Midland Steel to use digital tools to address practical, day-to-day challenges such as automating data extraction, optimising reinforcing bar (rebar) production planning, and monitoring environmental impact.

The firm said the launch comes at a critical time for the industry, aligning with the UK Government’s newly announced £725 billion infrastructure investment strategy. The strategy, which emphasises large-scale public infrastructure development, is underpinned by digital innovation and a strong commitment to achieving net zero.

In line with the UK strategy, the Wales-made platform can impact the wider UK market by finding waste-cutting opportunities beyond the ability of human effort, helping manufacturers increase revenue and save tonnes of steel from scrap, the firm said.

Steph Locke, Head of Product for NHQ, said the new platform would bridge the gap in the sector, helping manufacturers leverage AI to increase competitiveness.

Steph said:

“For us as a Wales-based tech scale-up, we’re excited about the opportunity to support local steelmakers during this transformative time. Investment in Tata Steel’s transition to electric arc furnace technology at Port Talbot represents a major turning point for the sector and opens up long-term opportunities to apply new technologies to old challenges. “Looking wider, under the UK’s new Infrastructure Strategy, steelmakers will face increased pressure to be more efficient and sustainable, yet the majority lack the digital tools required to meet these expectations. Major projects such as the Sizewell C nuclear power stations and offshore wind expansion will require millions of tonnes of rebar so efficiency isn’t just environmentally responsible, it’s economically essential. “That’s why we feel now is the perfect time to officially launch GoSmarter.ai, which can deliver powerful, no-code AI directly to production teams without expensive software or technical expertise. We’re already working with some of the biggest manufacturers in Europe, and our ambition is to have a wide-reaching impact on the UK steel industry.”

Globally, the rebar market is set to reach £325 billion by 2031, driven by infrastructure growth and government investment. At the same time, ongoing UK/US tariff uncertainty highlights the importance of innovation and cost-efficiency for maintaining competitiveness.