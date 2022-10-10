Wellness for World Mental Health Day at Moneypenny

Wrexham-based company, Moneypenny, has revealed its recently revamped Wellbeing room.

More than just another breakout room, this wellness room has been designed specifically as a space where people can take some time out to look after their own personal wellbeing needs as well as creating a prayer/ multifaith space. Beautifully decorated in calming colours, with soft furnishings inspired by the latest interiors trends, pot plants, toys, sweets, an Alexa at your beck and call, comfy chairs, mood lighting, blinds for privacy, and even a fridge for mums expressing breast milk, the room is used by staff for a whole host of reasons, e.g for chatting, taking time out, prayer, and mindfulness sessions.

This investment is the latest in the company’s ongoing provisions of facilities and services to enhance the working life of its award-winning PAs, who handle calls and Live Chats for companies across the UK and the US.

Charlotte Ashdown, People Director at Moneypenny commented:

“The physical and mental wellbeing of our people is so important and we’re delighted to unveil our latest space to be used to enhance our people’s wellbeing. We believe it will be a great benefit for everyone and will add to all the many reasons that make Moneypenny an excellent place to work”.

The World Health Organization recognises World Mental Health Day on 10 October every year. This year's theme is to make mental health and wellbeing a global priority.