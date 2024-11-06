Wedding Venue Reveals Plans to Transform into a Luxury Tourism Destination

Wedding specialist group The Oldwalls Collection is set to redevelop one of its venues into a five-star tourism destination in 2026.

As part of the move Oldwalls Gower will no longer host weddings. The Group says the change will allow it to focus on its two flagship wedding venues, Fairyhill and Sant Ffraed House.

Oldwalls Gower will continue to deliver 2025 weddings but from 2026 it will be marketed as a luxury tourism destination for the staycation market and serve as overspill accommodation for wedding guests of Fairyhill, as well as other venues in the popular wedding destination area.

Couples who have set the date at Oldwalls Gower for 2026 and beyond will be offered the opportunity to move their date forward at Oldwalls into 2025, a cost freeze and switch to Fairyhill, as well as options to switch to Sant Ffraed House or receive a full refund.

Andrew Hole, Managing Director, said:

“We are conscious of the impact this decision may have on our lovely couples and hope that by providing over 18 months’ notice, they will have the time to carefully consider the several options we are providing.”

Established in 2007 as a tourism provider and redeveloped into a wedding venue in 2010, Oldwalls Gower fast became one of the most popular wedding venues in Wales. The founders then acquired Fairyhill in 2017. The Grade II listed former luxury hotel on Gower was transformed to include a purpose-built £1 million extension for wedding receptions, dubbed ‘The K Room’.

The third venue, Sant Ffraed House, launched in the midst of the pandemic in 2021 as a solution to cope with the pent-up demand.

Andrew continued: