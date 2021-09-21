We Build Bots Recruits Transport Sector Specialist as NED

AI Chatbot and voice assistant firm appoints Yaelle Ridley as Non-Executive Director (NED)

Cardiff-based AI Chatbot and voice assistant firm, We Build Bots, has recruited Yaelle Ridley, a specialist in the transport sector, as an NED to strengthen the board and support the company with its business development plans.

We Build Bots, a specialist in conversational AI and intelligent automation, helps companies looking to automate back-office customer service processes that are repetitive and low value. In turn, this gives customer service staff more time to deal with non-standard tasks and improve an organisation’s overall approach to customer service, as well as staff morale, in the process.

It has clients across the education, utilities local government and transport sectors. It is currently going through its next round of funding, where it hopes to raise £3m. Launched in 2017, WBB developed the IntelAgent platform which helps organisations free up human time by developing multilingual AI chatbots that automate low value, repetitive calls and emails.

Commenting on Yaelle’s appointment, Paul Shepherd, Founder of We Build Bots said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Yaelle join as a member of our board, her experience in helping businesses with digital transformation is extensive, and with the transport sector as one of our key sectors, we are confident she will be able to offer invaluable insight and guidance as to how we can really make our technology work for this sector.”

A business transformation specialist, Yaelle Ridley has been with Network Rail for over a decade and is currently a Portfolio Director with the organisation. As part of her role at here, Yaelle guides and oversees capital investment in the rail network. Prior to this, Yaelle was a programme director – also at Network Rail – where she developed new efficiency initiatives through organisational change and process improvements.

Before joining Network Rail, Yaelle worked in the IT sector for 16 years where she specialised in bringing about business transformation through using technology. During this period, she worked with companies such as the Post Office, Reuters and Midas IT Services.

On her appointment, Yaelle said:

“I just loved the energy in the team at We Build Bots and knew that my experience would be relevant for their goals and objectives. I think they’ve got an exciting proposition across a lot of sectors, but are still a relatively small team, so hopefully the knowledge that I’ve built through helping large organisations manage change will be helpful in the next stage of their development.”

More information about We Build Bots can be found at: https://www.wbb.ai/