WCVA Chief Executive Announces Retirement

Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) Chief Executive, Ruth Marks has announced plans to retire after nearly nine years at the head of the national membership body for voluntary organisations in Wales.

Today at WCVA’s AGM, WCVA members heard that Ruth Marks, Chief Executive since 2015 will be retiring at the end of April 2024.

As Chief Executive, Ruth has accomplished a great deal, leading several reviews, building high trust in a value-based organisation and strengthened relations across the voluntary sector creating a solid and sustainable base for the future.

Commenting on Ruth’s news, WCVA Chair Dr Neil Wooding CBE said:

‘Ruth has managed significant changes over recent years and has positioned us very well for the future. This is an exciting time for WCVA as an organisation and for Ruth personally. Ruth is focused on leading the staff team and supporting the Trustee Board as we launch the search for our next Chief Executive. Everyone at WCVA wishes Ruth all the best for the next chapter of her life that has been so well defined by her commitment to civil society, public and voluntary service.’

Previously Ruth has held a variety of roles in the public and voluntary sectors and continues to serve as a trustee and adviser to a number of charities and boards.

In her announcement Ruth said:

‘I’ve had an amazing time as Chief Executive of WCVA. Working with the staff team and board of trustees, we have achieved so much. We are in a really good position to begin our 90th anniversary year in 2024 and continue our focus on our members, our strategy and our unique role in supporting the voluntary and community sector all over Wales.’

WCVA will be recruiting a new Chief Executive and information about how to apply will be available shortly.

About Ruth Marks

Ruth was appointed as Chief Executive of WCVA in 2015. As the first Older People’s Commissioner in the world, Ruth established the independent office and used her statutory powers to review health care for older people, producing the report Dignified Care.

An experienced voluntary sector activist and leader, Ruth has led RNIB Cymru and Chwarae Teg and an independent review into health regulation in Wales. Her post graduate qualifications are in human resource management and collaborative leadership.

Ruth regularly contributes to inquiries and advisory boards on issues including diversity, equalities, volunteering and the voluntary sector. Ruth is a trustee of ACEVO and Cynnal Cymru, an advisory board member of Academi Wales and a director of the International Federation on Ageing.