WBTA Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Holding Special Awards Ceremony

The Work Based Training Agency (WBTA) celebrated 20 years of being in business on 22nd October by recognising 13 learners and 9 employer companies at a special awards ceremony held at its Training Centre at Walter Street Business Centre in Port Talbot.

Welcoming the award winners to WBTA’s 20 Years in Business Event, Tyrone Emmett, managing director of WBTA said:

“As part of our event today we are acknowledging the achievements of our fantastic learners as well as thanking our most supporting employers. “To be able to recognise such talented and inspiring individuals is truly a privilege.”

WBTA specialises in delivering apprenticeships in Health & Social Care, Playwork, Childcare and Hairdressing and Barbering.

10 apprentices working in Health & Social Care were selected to receive Learner Recognition of Achievement Awards:

Hannah Slee from D & S Care Homes

Naomi Smith from Aropa Care Group

Nia Griffiths from Modern Care (achieved Level 5 Leadership & Management in Health & Social Care Practice)

Alexis Redwood from Hanbury Care (achieved Level 5 Leadership & Management in Health & Social Care Practice.)

Derek Leith from Aropa Care Group (achieved a Level 4 Professional Practice in Health & Social Care Practice)

Jane Slee from D & S Care Homes

Arwel Morgan from D & S Care Homes

Kelly Morgan from Genus Care (achieved Level 3 Health and Social Care Practice (Children and Young People))

Hannah Rodes from Family Support Wales (achieved Level 3 Health and Social Care Practice (Children and Young People))

Olamide Jeremiah from Swansea Bay Home Care Services (achieved Level 2 Health and Social Care Practice (Adults))

The other three Learner Recognition of Achievement Awards winners were Katie Jones from Transform Hair & Beauty and Chelsea Fethney from Aspire Art of Hair who have both achieved Level 3 Hairdressing and Kate Bamsey from Ysgol Bae Baglan who has achieved a Level 3 Diploma in Specialist Support for Teaching and Learning in Schools.

The six companies selected to receive Best Supporting Employer Awards from the Health & Social Care sector were: D & S Care Homes, Aropa Care Group, Modern Care, Hanbury Care, Genus Care and Family Support Wales. Two hairdressing companies Transform Hair & Beauty and Aspire Art of Hair and Ysgol Bae Baglan also received Best Supporting Employer Awards.

Tyrone Emmett also recognised the support of his staff at the event.

He said:

“I would like to thank all the amazing staff from WBTA. Your commitment, determination and loyalty is second to none and without you we wouldn’t be here today. You really are experts in your fields.”

He also thanked WBTA’s contract holder Cambrian Training and his friends and family.

“WBTA is very privileged to be linked with such an inspiring company whose vision is dream it, learn it, live it. And we wholeheartedly support that. “On this special occasion, I want to add that I am very lucky to have so many people close to me including my parents who are so incredibly supportive. Also, my circle of close friends who continue to support my ambitions. Without all of your constant support, encouragement, and belief in WBTA and myself we wouldn’t be here today.”

The WBTA awards were given out by special guest and television personality Sian Lloyd.

Sian Lloyd said:

“I’ve always been a big believer in apprenticeships – learning and earning at the same time. These award winners are great, as are the members of the dedicated team of trainers and assessors, led by the wonderful Tyrone Emmett.”

Councillor Charlotte Galsworthy from Neath Port Talbot Council and former Aberavon Rugby Club Captain Joe Tomalin-Reeves (Director of Walter Street Business Centre) also attended to help celebrate the award winners and WBTA’s 20th anniversary.

A charity auction and raffle, held in memory of WBTA colleague and Tyrone’s sister Carol Emmett who sadly died of cancer in 2021, raised over £600 for Maggies Charity.

Tyrone Emmett closed his speech by once again thanking the award winners and encouraging them to continue to strive in their careers and businesses.

“To all our learners, employers and colleagues who inspire us daily with their brilliance and creativity, thank you. The opportunities to collaborate and learn from you has been invaluable and I’m excited to continue pushing the boundaries together.”

He added: