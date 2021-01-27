Waste Management Specialist to Open Manufacturing Plant in Barry

Expanding Welsh waste management specialist Forward Waste Management Ltd has leased a warehouse unit in Barry to enable it to expand its waste processing equipment business Enviroquip.

The company, which is based at East Moors Road in Cardiff, has taken a 10 year lease on the 18,923 sq ft Unit 9 warehouse on the Atlantic Trading Estate in Barry. The landlord was advised in the transaction by the Cardiff office of property consultancy Knight Frank.

Forward Waste Management delivers total waste management solutions specifically within the manufacturing industry, with services including collection, recycling and disposal. Its Enviroquip subsidiary was formed 20 years ago and manufactures waste handling equipment for waste management and recycling applications across the UK.

Lyndon Ward, chief executive officer of Forward Waste Management, said:

“Due to the ongoing expansion of our waste handling equipment division Enviroquip we’re pleased to confirm its relocation to our new engineering facility within a 1.9 acre site at Atlantic Trading Estate, Barry. This move will enable us to significantly increase the production of waste compactors, balers and containers in line with demand as well as creating extra space at our Cardiff facility for the anticipated increase in recycling output there.”

Enviroquip will manufacture most of its product range at the Barry premises. Neil Francis, Head of Knight Frank’s Logistics & Industrial division in Cardiff, said:

“We received a good level of enquiries in this property due to the height it offered, gantry cranes and generous external area. Barry has a long, proud history of manufacturing and it will be great to see the tradition revived with the arrival of Enviroquip.”

The company plans to operate an apprentice scheme at the site to encourage local youngsters to learn new skills and gain long term careers in Barry.