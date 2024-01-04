Walker Fire Acquires Mamhilad-Based Tod Security and Fire

Tod Security and Fire Limited has been acquired by Walker Fire Limited as the company expands in to the multi-million pound electric gate market.

First established in 1987 by David Tod, Tod Security and Fire has doubled in size in the last three years and now employs 20 people from their base at Mamhilad Park Estate. Managing Director Danny Tod will remain in post along with all staff and the company will continue to trade as Tod Security and Fire.

With a client base that includes the NHS, Clarks Shoes, various local authorities, Robert Price Builders Merchants and Johnsey Estates, the owners of Mamhilad Park Estate, Tod Security and Fire operates in both the commercial and industrial markets. Services include the design and installation of high definition CCTV systems, fire alarm systems, intruder alarms and fingerprint recognition systems.

Based in Preston, Walker Fire is one of the UK’s leading fire safety providers. Originally known as Eric Walker, the family run business was established in 1940 and became part of the Moyne Roberts Group, one of Europe’s largest manufacturers of fire safety equipment, in 1990. With branches throughout the UK, the nationwide company offers fire risk assessments, emergency lighting, safety signage, fire alarms and fire training.

Danny Tod said:

“Since my parents started the business, our priority always has been to maintain the high standard that has got us to where we are today. We have come a long way and that commitment won’t change but being part of the Walker Fire group now gives us the platform for further growth as we expand our services to include the supply and installation of electric gates from our base here at Mamhilad Park Estate. “It gives us a great opportunity to capitalise on a market that is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for security measures that enhance both domestic and commercial safety. It’s an exciting time for us and we’re grateful for the support that we have had from our staff, clients and suppliers including Johnsey Estates as our landlord.”

Mark Jones of Walker Fire said:

“We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service throughout all brands and branches within the group. Our goal is to deliver a nationwide operation throughout the UK with whilst keeping that local feel through our regional branches and branding. “Tod Security and Fire have a strong footprint in Wales and the South West with similar family business values to our own ethos. Together, we will continue to concentrate on delivering the best customer service as we focus on driving long-term sustainable growth.”

Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates, James Crawford said:

“Tod Security and Fire is one of many businesses that are flourishing at Mamhilad Park Estate and reaping the benefits of being part of a strong community with supportive ecosystem. We are looking forward to supporting the team on the next phase of their journey as part of the Walker Fire group.”

With over 180 occupiers on site, Mamhilad Park Estate is a thriving business location to some 1,800 people spanning a diverse range of sectors including professional services, warehousing, distribution and the public sector. The business park has over 300,000 square feet of high quality office space and 1,150,000 square feet of industrial space including the former Nylon Spinners complex. As one of post-war Wales’ largest buildings, the footprint is two-and-half-times the size of London’s regenerated Battersea Power Station.