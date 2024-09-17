Wales’s Largest Dairy Welcomes Charity Tuk-Tuk

Wales’ largest co-operative dairy has played host to an unusual visitor.

In a bid to raise money for BBC Children in Need, founders of Millbrook Dairy, David Evans and Kevin Beer, are driving a Tuk-Tuk adorned with a giant wedge of cheese from their headquarters in Bideford, Devon to the Orkney Islands in Scotland, covering 1,600 miles and making 29 stops along the way.

One of the stops was at South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC), in Pwllheli.

Shon Jones of SCC said:

“It was a great sight watching them arrive. As master cheese graders, they had the opportunity to meet our team, taste our cheeses, and share our passion for high-quality dairy products. “It’s a great challenge and we wish them all the best on the rest of their journey up to the Highlands.”

Kevin Beer, Co-Founder and Director at Millbrook Dairy Company, said:

“It was great visiting South Caernarfon Creameries – what a wonderful part of the world. “The story behind our journey is that it’s our fifth birthday this year, and we wanted to do something different where we can give back to society – hence our crazy Tuk-Tuk idea. “Our Tuk-Tuk is easily recognisable. As well as raising money for BBC Children In Need, we are keen to have some fun with this and so we’d love people to get involved and share their photos on our social media if they spot the Tuk-Tuk. We are @millbrookdairy on Instagram #TukTukChallenge. “As well as raising money for a fantastic cause, we are sampling some amazing cheeses along the way too from the very best of UK producers. We are loving every moment, although it has made us appreciate the comfort we all take for granted in our normal vehicles.”

David Evans, Co-Founder and Director at Millbrook Dairy Company, added: