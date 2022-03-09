Wales & West Utilities Launches Women’s Inclusion Network

The network will connect colleagues from across the business on a professional and personal level to share life experiences and gain advice and support. It seeks to improve gender balance across Wales & West Utilities while inspiring more women to pursue a career in the gas industry. Wales & West Utilities Louise Alfaresi is a member of the network. In her day job, she is part of the team that repairs gas leaks, connects new homes and businesses, and upgrades the gas network so its ready for a green future. She said: It’s great to be part of the launch of this network and I’m personally looking forward to seeing how it can help to inspire future generations of female gas engineers and industry leaders. “I have had a fantastic career in this industry so far and hope that by creating a safe place for women to share their life experiences and support one another personally and professionally we can help other women to achieve their full potential.” At the launch event, led by colleagues in the gas emergency and pipeline service, a Q&A session was held in which female colleagues spoke about building a career in the gas industry as a woman. Wales & West Utilities Chief Executive, Graham Edwards, also spoke at the launch. He said: At Wales & West Utilities we have fantastic women throughout our business, and this network is a great platform for our colleagues to connect, share their experience and support each other’s careers. As we focus on Net Zero and converting our network to transport green gas like hydrogen and biomethane, we must also continue to Break The Bias, and build an inclusive culture, where all women can meet their career aspirations.” The network was launched on International Women’s Day 2022 – a worldwide event that celebrates women’s achievements – from the political to the economic, and the social – while calling for gender equality. The day has been celebrated since the early 1900s and is now recognised each year on 8 March. Wales & West Utilities, the gas emergency and pipeline service, brings energy to 7.5m people across the southwest of England and Wales. If you smell gas, or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, call us on 0800 111 999 straight away, and our engineers will be there to help any time of day or night. Before visiting, we'll ask you to let us know if you or anyone in your household, is experiencing Coronavirus symptoms or self-isolating. We'll still come and help you: but our teams will take some additional precautions to keep us all safe.