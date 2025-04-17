Wales’ Top Builders Honoured at 2025 Cymru Master Builder Awards

The Federation of Master Builders (FMB) Cymru has announced the winners of the 2025 Cymru Master Builder Awards.

From elegant extensions and cutting-edge sustainable builds to complex public sector restorations, this year’s winners showcase the range, quality, and craftsmanship of Wales’ best building professionals, FMB Cymru said.

The 2025 awards, sponsored by Development Bank of Wales, were judged by Tim Phillips, a veteran Quantity Surveyor and columnist for Homebuilding & Renovating magazine, and Joanne Ridout, WalesOnline’s Property Editor.

Each award celebrates builders who have gone above and beyond, transforming homes, businesses and public spaces through dedication, innovation, and skill. The awards highlight not just exceptional finished projects, but also the stories behind the builds – the challenges overcome, the relationships nurtured, and the communities impacted.

Ifan Glyn, Director of FMB Cymru, said:

“Small, local builders are the backbone of our construction industry, yet they are being severely impacted by rising costs, a chronic shortage of skilled workers, and an outdated planning system. Many builders are now in survival mode, with a recent FMB poll revealing that nearly one in ten building firms fear closure due to current pressures. “With Wales now the least affordable part of Britain for first-time buyers, and with our existing housing stock among the oldest and least energy-efficient in Europe, a thriving building sector is more critical than ever. “To achieve this, we must support our builders by making apprenticeships more accessible, by offering financial relief to struggling firms, and by cutting through the red tape that hampers progress. Without these urgent reforms, our housing crisis will deepen and our existing stock will continue to deteriorate. The Welsh Government must take action to ensure that small builders receive the support they need to keep Wales building. “Congratulations to all the nominations and fantastic winners. A big thank you for joining the FMB in Cardiff for the event – we look forward to seeing the winners again at the national awards later this year.”

The full list of 2025 Cymru Master Builder Award winners is