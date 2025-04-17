Property Wales  |

17 April 2025
Property / Construction

Wales’ Top Builders Honoured at 2025 Cymru Master Builder Awards

Business of the Year - Davies Contractors Ltd
Business of the Year: Davies Contractors Ltd

The Federation of Master Builders (FMB) Cymru has announced the winners of the 2025 Cymru Master Builder Awards.

From elegant extensions and cutting-edge sustainable builds to complex public sector restorations, this year’s winners showcase the range, quality, and craftsmanship of Wales’ best building professionals, FMB Cymru said.

The 2025 awards, sponsored by Development Bank of Wales, were judged by Tim Phillips, a veteran Quantity Surveyor and columnist for Homebuilding & Renovating magazine, and Joanne Ridout, WalesOnline’s Property Editor.

Outstanding Builder - Excel Home Design Ltd
Small Renovation Project Winner and Outstanding Builder – Excel Home Design Ltd
Comm or Pub Sec - R & M Williams
Commercial/Public Sector Project Winner: R & M Williams

Each award celebrates builders who have gone above and beyond, transforming homes, businesses and public spaces through dedication, innovation, and skill. The awards highlight not just exceptional finished projects, but also the stories behind the builds – the challenges overcome, the relationships nurtured, and the communities impacted.

Housebuilder Award - Dragon Homes Ltd
Housebuilder Award – Dragon Homes Ltd
Large Renovation - Project One Design & Management
Large Renovation Project Winner: Project One Design & Management

Ifan Glyn, Director of FMB Cymru, said:

“Small, local builders are the backbone of our construction industry, yet they are being severely impacted by rising costs, a chronic shortage of skilled workers, and an outdated planning system. Many builders are now in survival mode, with a recent FMB poll revealing that nearly one in ten building firms fear closure due to current pressures.

 

“With Wales now the least affordable part of Britain for first-time buyers, and with our existing housing stock among the oldest and least energy-efficient in Europe, a thriving building sector is more critical than ever.

 

“To achieve this, we must support our builders by making apprenticeships more accessible, by offering financial relief to struggling firms, and by cutting through the red tape that hampers progress. Without these urgent reforms, our housing crisis will deepen and our existing stock will continue to deteriorate. The Welsh Government must take action to ensure that small builders receive the support they need to keep Wales building.

 

“Congratulations to all the nominations and fantastic winners. A big thank you for joining the FMB in Cardiff for the event – we look forward to seeing the winners again at the national awards later this year.”

Sustainable Building Award - MJ Construction
Sustainable Building Award Winner: MJ Construction
Apprentice - MJ Construction
Apprentice of the Year: Callum Jones, MJ Construction

The full list of 2025 Cymru Master Builder Award winners is

  • Small Renovation Project Winner: Excel Home Design Ltd – Flemingston
  • Medium Renovation Project Winner: Atlantic Dwellings Limited – Penarth
  • Large Renovation Project Winner: Project One Design & Management – Caerphilly Mountain
  • Kitchen Project Winner: Project One Design & Management – Cardiff
  • Bathroom Project Winner: Talbot Green Construction & Landscaping – Penarth
  • Commercial/Public Sector Project Winner: R & M Williams – Palace Theatre, Swansea
  • Sustainable Building Award Winner: MJ Construction – Cardiff
  • Apprentice of the Year: Callum Jones, MJ Construction
  • Business of the Year: Davies Contractors Ltd
  • Outstanding Builder of the Year: Excel Home Design Ltd
  • Housebuilder Award: Dragon Homes
Medium Reno - Atlantic Dwellings Limited
Medium Renovation Project Winner: Atlantic Dwellings Limited
Bathroom Project - Talbot Green Construction & Landscaping
Bathroom Project – Talbot Green Construction & Landscaping

 


