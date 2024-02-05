Wales Tech Week Returning November 2025

Technology Connected has announced Wales Tech Week will return in 2025.

Taking place from 24th to 26th November 2025 at the ICC Wales, Wales Tech Week will once again showcase Welsh technology, its ecosystem and champion the industry on the global stage.

Wales Tech Week connects, promotes and develops Wales as a centre of expertise and opportunity for enabling and emerging technologies and their applications for today’s business and society. It highlights the vital role of technology adoption for organisations across all sectors to innovate and thrive in tomorrow’s world.

Spotlighting the endless opportunities within technology, innovation, and collaboration, Wales Tech Week serves as a magnet for global engagement, investment, and talent. The international tech summit will offer the best of both worlds – fusing the benefits of technology with the power of people, their interaction, exuberance, and ingenuity.

The inaugural physical Wales Tech Week in 2023 was an unprecedented success, bringing together tech suppliers, innovators, startups, scaleups, and academia with potential clients, investors and partners. The event welcomed approximately 4,000 attendees from 1,500 organisations, 92 partners and exhibitors, and over 320 speakers across seven stages.

As the tech landscape continues to evolve, Wales Tech Week 2025 partners, exhibitors, and attendees will come together once again to connect, collaborate and do business, from across Wales and the rest of the world.

Visit the Wales Tech Week website to see future updates and to register your interest in getting involved: Wales Tech Week 2025

