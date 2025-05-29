Wales Set for £100m Business Investment as Part of BGF UK-Wide £3b Pledge

BGF, the UK’s most active growth capital investor, has pledged £100 million to Welsh businesses as part of its £3 billion commitment to back high-potential companies across the UK over the next five years.

This commitment builds on BGF’s previous investment of £47 million in Wales since 2011. The firm’s regional-first strategy is designed to help scale businesses in every part of the UK.

As part of the £3 billion pledge, BGF has committed £300 million to female-powered businesses across the UK, one of the largest initiatives of its kind. This follows an initial £25 million pledge to the Invest in Women Taskforce (IWT), which contributed to raising over £250 million in 2023.

Since 2011, BGF portfolio companies across the UK have generated £7.1 billion in revenue growth, £1 billion in export growth, and created more than 27,000 jobs. With 74% of BGF’s capital deployed outside London and the South East, BGF’s mission is centred on inclusive and regional economic growth and backing entrepreneurs.

Hannah King, BGF investor, BGF, said:

“We’re proud of our track record in Wales and excited to increase our investment through this £100 million commitment. Welsh businesses have enormous potential, and we’re here to provide the capital and support to help them grow and scale sustainably.”

This commitment is part of BGF’s broader strategy to increase investment from the £2.3 billion deployed between 2020 and 2024, accelerating business scaleup across the UK.