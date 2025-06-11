property construction logo
11 June 2025
Property / Construction

Wales Sees 15% Rise in Sales of Building Materials

Wales outperformed the rest of the UK for sales of building materials in March, with a 15.4% leap compared to the same month in 2024.

Analysis from the BMF (Builders Merchants Federation), found Wales was also leading the field for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to Q1 last year, with a jump of 5.9% in sales.

The BMF’s quarterly Building Materials Building Index (BMBI) evaluates building materials sales on a quarterly basis and is considered to be a key bellwether for the national economic picture.

BMF CEO John Newcomb said:

“The building materials sector is critical to the lifeblood of the Welsh economy and reflects the ‘mood of the nation’ – particularly around home repair, maintenance and improvement.

 

“On a national level in March, the total volume of sales was +11.2% that at the same time last year – a clear increase in demand for building materials, aided by a fall in prices of -3.6% when compared to March 2024.

 

“When comparing Q1 2025 to Q1 2024, total volume sales were +3.9% and prices were -2.9% down.

 

“With a jump of 15.4% sales in March and 5.9% in Q1, it’s clear Wales is leading the field in terms of building materials sales so far in 2025.”


