Wales Sees 15% Rise in Sales of Building Materials

Wales outperformed the rest of the UK for sales of building materials in March, with a 15.4% leap compared to the same month in 2024.

Analysis from the BMF (Builders Merchants Federation), found Wales was also leading the field for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to Q1 last year, with a jump of 5.9% in sales.

The BMF’s quarterly Building Materials Building Index (BMBI) evaluates building materials sales on a quarterly basis and is considered to be a key bellwether for the national economic picture.

BMF CEO John Newcomb said: