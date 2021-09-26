Wales Rural Vision Podcast Series Episode 6 – Community Wealth-Building and Local Food

This series of podcasts discusses key challenges facing rural Wales and priorities for policy identified in the Rural Vision for Wales produced by the WLGA Rural Forum in collaboration with the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society at Aberystwyth University as part of the Horizon 2020 ROBUST project.

Carwyn Jones is joined by Cllr Lisa Dymock, Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing and Social Justice, Monmouthshire County Council, Dr Angelina Sanderson-Bellamy, Associate Professor of Food Systems, University of the West of England, and Deserie Mansfield, Rural Food Development Officer, Monmouthshire County Council, to address the question of how rural communities can be empowered to build their own resilience and retain wealth locally.

This podcast discusses the opportunities for supporting community wealth-building in rural Wales, including through local food initiatives, public procurement policies and community ownership ventures.