Wales Rural Vision Podcast Series – Episode 2 – Adding Value to Rural Infrastructure

This series of podcasts discusses key challenges facing rural Wales and priorities for policy identified in the Rural Vision for Wales produced by the WLGA Rural Forum in collaboration with the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society at Aberystwyth University as part of the Horizon 2020 ROBUST project.

This second episode is hosted by Prof Carwyn Jones who is joined by Cllr Rosemarie Harris, Leader, Powys County Council, John Lloyd Jones OBE, Chair, National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, and Gemma Lelliott, Director, Community Transport Association Wales, to focus on rural infrastructure.

The quality and coverage of infrastructure in rural Wales is a major constraint on social and economic development and a key factor in spatial inequalities. Limitations affect both conventional infrastructure, including utility grids and transport networks, and new digital infrastructure for broadband and mobile phones. Capitalising on the opportunities for a Green Recovery and decarbonisation of homes and transport will rely on smarter grid networks and community-led initiatives will be important.

This episode will discuss how the infrastructure supporting rural Wales can be strengthened and made more resilient to promote economic development and sustainable communities, help tackle inequalities, and prepare for the challenges of climate change.