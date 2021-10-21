Wales Rural Vision Podcast Series Episode 10 – Rural Vision for Wales



This series of podcasts discusses key challenges facing rural Wales and priorities for policy identified in the Rural Vision for Wales produced by the WLGA Rural Forum in collaboration with the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society at Aberystwyth University as part of the Horizon 2020 ROBUST project.

Carwyn Jones is joined by Dr Jesse Heley – a senior lecturer at Aberystwyth University, Tim Peppin – the Director of Regeneration and Sustainable Development at the WLGA and Professor Michael Woods of Human Geography at Aberystwyth University.

This final episode of the Rural Visions podcast shall focus on the rural vision for Wales. Having identified what it is throughout the series, Carwyn and his guests delve deeper into why exactly a rural vision needs to be produced for the country.