Wales’ Radnor Splash Teams up with Alton Towers

Radnor Splash flavoured water range from Radnor has launched its biggest ever ‘Thirsty for Thrills’ on-pack promotion in partnership with the UK’s largest theme park.

The fast-growing Welsh made brand has teamed up with Alton Towers Resort to offer 2-for-1 entry on every 500ml and 1.5L bottle, using an on-pack code and saving customers up to £68 on their next family day out.

The campaign will be backed by the brand’s first national TV advertising campaign, which will hit millions of households this summer.

Radnor Splash has been loved by UK households for over 20 years and sells at the rate of two units every second.

Bold, punchy and containing all-natural flavourings, Radnor Splash is a nation favourite for everyday hydration. It is available in six sugar free, naturally flavoured, fruity flavours: Orange and Passionfruit, Apple and Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, Strawberry, Forest Fruits and Watermelon. Bottles are 100% recyclable and made from 30% recycled plastic.

The brand is made by Radnor, a family-run, sustainably focused soft drinks manufacturer based in the rural Welsh hills, which has been producing great-tasting soft drinks for over 30 years. The company has a wide range of products under the Radnor portfolio, including Radnor Fizz & Fruits – a children’s favourite across schools nationwide and Heartsease Farm, a delicious range of premium pressés.

One of its best-performing brands is Radnor Splash, a low-calorie flavoured water range that has seen sales grow throughout 2022.

Chris Butler, Marketing Manager at Radnor Hills, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Alton Towers Resort and to be able to offer such a fantastic value promotion to our consumers. We are also excited to be launching our first ever TV advertising campaign aimed to help support and encourage family days out as well as encourage retailers to stock up.”

Radnor Splash is available in selected Asda, Morrisons and Sainsburys stores in various multipack formats including 12x500ml, 6 x 500ml and 6 x 1.5L. Consumers will be able to use the link and code on the reverse of the label to directly book their tickets online and claim their two for one offer.

Get 2-for-1 tickets to Alton Towers Resort and experience the best tasting, sugar-free, H2 WOOOAH. https://www.radnorhills.co.uk/altontowers-altontowerspromo