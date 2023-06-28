Wales’ Radnor Hill Launches Two of its Drinks in Tesco Stores Nationally

Wales’ Radnor Hill Launches Two of its Drinks in Tesco Stores Nationally

Wales’ leading soft drinks manufacturer Radnor Hills has launched two of its brands in Tesco.

Radnor Splash and Radnor Fizz are now available online and in over 450 Tesco stores – and both are perfect for school lunchboxes.

Radnor Fizz is the UK’s number one carbonated school-approved drinks range and counts as one of your 5 a day, with no added sugar. It is available as a multipack in three refreshing flavours: Apple, Tropical and Forest Fruits.

Radnor Fizz comes in a 100% recyclable bottle made from 30% recycled material. Each 4x330ml pack has an RRP of £2 and is currently on an introductory Tesco Clubcard promotion for £1.70.

Also launching in Tesco stores is Radnor Splash, which has been specially designed for lunch boxes and comes in a Tetra Pak format.

Bold, punchy and containing all-natural flavourings, Radnor Splash is a nation favourite for everyday hydration and is the UK’s fastest growing flavoured water.

Tesco is stocking Radnor Splash in two flavours: Apple & Raspberry and Orange & Passion Fruit. Each 3x250ml pack in Tesco has an RRP of £1.

Radnor Splash has been loved by UK households for over 20 years and sells at the rate of two units every second.

Chris Butler, Marketing Manager for Radnor Hills, said:

“We are really excited to have Tesco on board in our journey to bring the best school drinks to homes and lunchboxes across the UK.”

About Radnor Hills

Radnor Hills is a family-run, sustainably focused and independent soft drinks manufacturer based in the rural Welsh hills, which has been producing great-tasting soft drinks for over 30 years.

The company has a wide range of products in its portfolio, and they are all made using the exceptionally pure, well-balanced spring water sourced from its boreholes.

These include Radnor Water, Radnor Splash, Heartsease Farm, Radnor Fizz and Radnor Fruits.

Radnor sells over 12 products every second in the UK – that’s over 400 million drinks a year. Over 60 million Radnor drinks are sold in schools nationwide.

Environmental sustainability is a bedrock of the company and Radnor is a proud zero to landfill site. By the end of 2023, 21% of its factory will be powered by the sun.

Its environmental management system and site has also been certified to ISO 14001 standard.

Radnor is the only drinks manufacturer in the UK to produce drinks on site in all four packaging formats – glass, can, PET plastic and Tetra Pak.

www.radnorhills.co.uk