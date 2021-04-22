Wales Planning Excellence Recognised at RTPI Awards 2021

Innovative projects in Haverfordwest and Newport and a planner based in Cardiff are in the running to win at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence 2021, it has been announced.

Finalists from Wales at this year’s RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence are

Cleddau Reaches Green Infrastructure Project, submitted by Pembrokeshire County Council (Excellence in Planning for Health and Wellbeing)

Project featuring 3km circular footpath with new footbridge, habitat restoration and creation, a ‘living green wall’ and disabled kayak access to the river

Emmeline Reynish – Arup (Young Planner of the Year)

A Chartered town planner at Ove Arup & Partners in Cardiff, Emmeline is Chair of Young Planners Cymru

Central View, submitted by Newport City Council (Small Housing Schemes)

Part of Newport’s Connecting Commercial Street regeneration programme, Central View has successfully introduced sustainable use in redundant commercial space

Glan Llyn – Eastern Sub-Area Masterplan, submitted by Savills, St. Modwen Developments (Llanwern) Limited, Stephen George and Partners LLP (Large Housing Schemes)

One of the largest brownfield redevelopment sites in the UK, Glan Lyn will transform the Llanwern steelworks into a new neighbourhood for Newport

The RTPI’s annual Awards for Planning Excellence are the longest-running and most respected in the UK planning industry. The awards celebrate exceptional examples of planning and the contribution planners make to society not just throughout the UK but internationally.

The climax of the ceremony, which will take place on virtual platform The Awards Room by Evessio on 29 April, will be the presentation of the Silver Jubilee Cup, awarded to the project adjudged best overall.

In total, 93 projects, teams and individuals across 15 categories have been selected by the independent judges this year. A new category for this year is Planning Heroes in a Pandemic, recognising the innovative work of planners in response to Covid-19.

The judging panel in 2021 will be chaired by Dyan Currie HonMRTPI, Chief Planner at Brisbane City Council, Australia and immediate Past President of the Commonwealth Association of Planners.

RTPI President Wei Yang FRTPI said:

“For over 40 years, these prestigious awards have celebrated the exceptional work undertaken by town planners. In the middle of a global pandemic, I believe they are more relevant than ever before as we showcase the very best of our profession from all the RTPI’s regions and nations and from countries around the world. “I am particularly pleased to see this year a new category has been created to recognise the incredible commitment and dedication of planners who have risen to the challenge of responding to the impacts of Covid-19 on the planning system. “I wish all the finalists the very best of luck at the ceremony.”

Sarah Elliott MRTPI, UK&I Town Planning Lead for Buildings and Places at headline sponsor AECOM, said: