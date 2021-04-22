Renewable Energy at Pembrokeshire Attraction

A series of renewable energy projects are being advanced by Welsh Water at the Llys-y-Frân site set to open later this spring after a £4m redevelopment.

A hydroelectric generator creates power from water released from the Pembrokeshire reservoir before it continues its journey down the Afon Syfynwy river.

The larger of two turbines is housed in the valve house inside the dam building at the foot of the dam. It works by using the potential energy of the water stored in the reservoir and generates energy which is both used on-site and exported to the local grid. Together, both turbines produce enough electricity for 300 homes. Though installed in 1972, the turbine has been refurbished as part of the site’s redevelopment.

Llys-y-Frân reservoir is of great conservation importance and is designated as a ‘Site of Special Scientific Interest’ and a site with a ‘Special Area of Conservation’. A new electric fleet of boats has been procured with electric engines that are more environmentally friendly than traditional fishing boats powered by expensive, unreliable, and polluting petrol engines.

The goal is to massively reduce the negative impact of fuel emissions into the air, as well as reducing oil pollution into the reservoir to minimise the disturbance of local wildlife habitats including otters, who enjoy the high water quality, the abundance and variety of food available and bank-side vegetation.

The aim for Welsh Water is to reduce their carbon footprint and keep energy costs down so helping to keep bills low. The not-for-profit water company, which serves more than three million people across Wales, Herefordshire and parts of Deeside and Cheshire, has a target to generate all its own energy at its sites by 2050.

Llys-y-Frân is due to open later this spring following a £4 million major investment to the visitor centre and recreational facilities, backed with £1.7 million of European Regional Development Funds through the Welsh Government. The redeveloped site hopes to attract an estimated 100,000 tourists and outdoor enthusiasts each year to the site.