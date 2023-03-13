Wales’ National StartUp Awards Finalists Revealed

Wales’ most exciting new businesses have been shortlisted as part of a national awards programme designed to showcase the region’s up-and-coming enterprises.
The StartUp Awards National Series recognises the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated following the economic recovery after the Covid pandemic. Since 2021, over 800,000 new businesses have been founded in the UK, a 4.3% increase from the year before, creating jobs and prosperity across many sectors of the economy.
The National StartUp Awards was created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programmes in the UK. The StartUp Awards are running for the second year after launching in 2022.
A record number of businesses applied to this year’s StartUp Awards, with 1,100 firms shortlisted across ten UK nations and regions. The contribution of these firms – all of which were started in the last three years – is significant, having created over 5,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £584 million.
Supported nationally by a range of organisations including Starling Bank, British Business Bank, BT, Creative Ideaz, GS1 UK, Jeeves, Join Talent, ScoreApp and The Purposeful Project, the awards will celebrate the achievements of those amazing individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.
Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards National Series, said:
“Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and in supporting communities in every nation and region across the UK. From social enterprises making a difference in their local communities to innovative firms developing leading-edge technologies, all of the finalists this year represent the best of those group of entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created an amazing new business that is creating real impact in its sector.”
The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional awards by a panel of experienced judges from the entrepreneurial community. The winners of each category, including the Wales Startup of the Year, will be announced at the awards that will take place on Thursday 22nd June at Depot in Cardiff.
Wales StartUp Awards 2023 Shortlist:
Business to Business Services StartUp of the Year
- Comet Security Group
- Cornelius Consultancy Services Limited
- de Novo Solutions
- iTrackPPE Limited
- UK Digital Health
- We Are Service Works
Cardiff StartUp of the Year
- Datamonet
- Focus MEP
- Rebel Lion Advertising
- Suppleo Recruitment
- Virtus Tech
Construction and Building Services StartUp of the Year
- CIWB Construction Ltd
- Ella Taylor
- Focus MEP
- Rock Quantity Surveyors
- Wool Insulation Wales
Consumer Services StartUp of the Year
- Coffi Dre
- EverKnock
- Gilfach Taxis Ltd
- Norah Rose Staging
- P1NK – Supercars & Coffee
Creative StartUp of the Year
- Bevovisuals
- Familiarisation Videos
- Y Galeri Caerffili
Digital StartUp of the Year
- ai
- Critterverse
- Haia Communications
- Phonetronics UK
- Porter
Education and Training StartUp of the Year
- Musicality
- Sanctuary Educate
- Sniff and Snails Limited
- The Grown-Up School
Fashion and Beauty StartUp of the Year
- 4-Style Ltd
- Abigail Walker Lingerie
- ORTIR Apothecari
- Peony & Bee
Fintech StartUp of the Year
- AGAM International
- Driverly Company
- Finalrentals
- Identitech
- Validient
Food and Drink StartUp of the Year
- Micro Acres Wales
- Monarchs Crisps
- Socialdice UK
- TEA BY THE SEA
- Tired Mums Coffee Limited
Global StartUp of the Year
- Finalrentals
- Monarchs Crisps
- Phonetronics UK
- See No Bounds
Graduate StartUp of the Year
- ClearPixel VR
- Imersifi
- Lunia 3D
- NDT SOUTH WALES LTD
- Streetwave
- Validient
Green StartUp of the Year
- Alga (Seaweed)
- Fleet-e
- InspireGreen
- Lavender & Lemon
- PlantSea Ltd
- Sero Zero Waste
Health and Wellbeing StartUp of the Year
- Alli comp therapies
- BEMAN Candles
- Caradoc Conditioning
- Pilates Class
- The Body Hotel
High Street StartUp of the Year
- Dorothy Seed
- ELYN Boutique – Wedding Flowers & Events
- Gifts of Wales
- Xscape Rooms
Hospitality & Events StartUp of the Year
- Birch Stays Ltd
- Death On Demand Murder Mysteries
- Fair Event Management
- No Mercy Training Ltd
- Venyu
- Wholehouse
Innovative StartUp of the Year
- Cardigan Bay Properties
- Driverly Company
- Forever Mortal
- iTrackPPE
- Spontza
- Virtus Tech
Marketing, Advertising & PR StartUp of the Year
- KALNAS GROUP LTD – T/A Mamba marketing and Gen3 data
- Marketing Purks Limited
- Oh Blimey
- Rebel Lion Advertising
- See No Bounds
Medtech & Healthtech StartUp
- Ceridwen Oncology
- ClearPixel VR
- Helping Kids Shine
Mobile & Emerging Technologies StartUp of the Year
- Carnedd
- Dill
- Identitech
- RouteBuddies
- Venyu
Newport StartUp of the Year
- de Novo Solutions
- Sero Zero Waste
- Streetwave
- Brook Cottage Shepherd Huts
- Gifts of Wales
North Wales StartUp of the Year
- Carnedd
- Ceridwen Oncology
- Fair Event Management
- Placement Staffing Group Limited
- PlantSea Ltd
- UK Digital Health
Online Retail StartUp of the Year
- ArcticFox Adaptive
- Bwthyn
- Cardigan Bay Designs
- Little Daffodil
- U Melt Me Ltd
- Used and Loved
Professional Services StartUp of the Year
- Datamonet
- Invesourced
- Magpie Concept
- Norah Rose Staging
- Tree Law
- Valued Pets Veterinary Practice
Rebel StartUp of the Year
- Haia Communications
- Ceridwen Oncology
- Finalrentals
- AMPED PCR
Recruitment StartUp of the Year
- Placement Staffing Group Limited
- Sadler Recruitment
- Suppleo Recruitment
- Support Ethics Ltd
Rising Star Award
- Alli comp therapies
- Amber Powell
- BEMAN Candles
- Bohem Notes
- Cardiff Young Professionals
- CVS-Technical LTD
- Doopee Doo!
- Ella Taylor
- com
- Make and Mend Workshop
- Musicality
- Naturesthreadss
- Powell Audio
- RouteBuddies
- Sanctuary Educate
- Smudged
- Trovalo
- Woop Woop Magazine
Rural StartUp of the Year
- Cardigan Bay Properties
- Cornelius Consultancy Services Limited
- Gifts of Wales
- Peony & Bee
- U Melt Me Ltd
- Wholehouse
Social Enterprise StartUp of the Year
- Garrison Farm CIC
- iTHINC CIC
- Qualia Law CIC
- Thriving Communities CIC
Swansea Bay StartUp of the Year
- Dill
- Imersifi
- iTHINK CIC
- Nights Under Canvas
- Socialdice UK
- Willhome Farm Barn
Technology Services StartUp of the Year
- CarbonCode Solutions
- Graphium Technologies
- Imersifi
- Ortharize
- Streetwave
Tourism and Leisure StartUp of the Year
- Brook Cottage Shepherd Huts
- Coastal Group Cymru
- Dog Adventure Land
- Mynt Travel
- Nights Under Canvas
- Willhome Farm Barn
Valleys StartUp of the Year
- Bwythin
- ELYN Boutique – Wedding Flowers & Events
- Invesourced
- KALNAS GROUP LTD – T/A Mamba marketing and Gen3 data
- Rock Quantity Surveyors
- Support Ethics Ltd
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
- Alex-Ioan Coldea, Dill
- Sean Mayor, Dog Adventure Land
- Shane Williams, Invesourced
- Daisy Purkis, Marketing Purks
- Sam Martin, Rock Quantity Surveyors
- Ryan Davies, Socialdice UK