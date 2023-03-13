Wales’ National StartUp Awards Finalists Revealed

Wales’ most exciting new businesses have been shortlisted as part of a national awards programme designed to showcase the region’s up-and-coming enterprises.

The StartUp Awards National Series recognises the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated following the economic recovery after the Covid pandemic. Since 2021, over 800,000 new businesses have been founded in the UK, a 4.3% increase from the year before, creating jobs and prosperity across many sectors of the economy.

The National StartUp Awards was created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programmes in the UK. The StartUp Awards are running for the second year after launching in 2022.

A record number of businesses applied to this year’s StartUp Awards, with 1,100 firms shortlisted across ten UK nations and regions. The contribution of these firms – all of which were started in the last three years – is significant, having created over 5,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £584 million.

Supported nationally by a range of organisations including Starling Bank, British Business Bank, BT, Creative Ideaz, GS1 UK, Jeeves, Join Talent, ScoreApp and The Purposeful Project, the awards will celebrate the achievements of those amazing individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards National Series, said:

“​​Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and in supporting communities in every nation and region across the UK. From social enterprises making a difference in their local communities to innovative firms developing leading-edge technologies, all of the finalists this year represent the best of those group of entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created an amazing new business that is creating real impact in its sector.”

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional awards by a panel of experienced judges from the entrepreneurial community. The winners of each category, including the Wales Startup of the Year, will be announced at the awards that will take place on Thursday 22nd June at Depot in Cardiff.

Wales StartUp Awards 2023 Shortlist:

Business to Business Services StartUp of the Year

Comet Security Group

Cornelius Consultancy Services Limited

de Novo Solutions

iTrackPPE Limited

UK Digital Health

We Are Service Works

Cardiff StartUp of the Year

Datamonet

Focus MEP

Rebel Lion Advertising

Suppleo Recruitment

Virtus Tech

Construction and Building Services StartUp of the Year

CIWB Construction Ltd

Ella Taylor

Focus MEP

Rock Quantity Surveyors

Wool Insulation Wales

Consumer Services StartUp of the Year

Coffi Dre

EverKnock

Gilfach Taxis Ltd

Norah Rose Staging

P1NK – Supercars & Coffee

Creative StartUp of the Year

Bevovisuals

Familiarisation Videos

Y Galeri Caerffili

Digital StartUp of the Year

ai

Critterverse

Haia Communications

Phonetronics UK

Porter

Education and Training StartUp of the Year

Musicality

Sanctuary Educate

Sniff and Snails Limited

The Grown-Up School

Fashion and Beauty StartUp of the Year

4-Style Ltd

Abigail Walker Lingerie

ORTIR Apothecari

Peony & Bee

Fintech StartUp of the Year

AGAM International

Driverly Company

Finalrentals

Identitech

Validient

Food and Drink StartUp of the Year

Micro Acres Wales

Monarchs Crisps

Socialdice UK

TEA BY THE SEA

Tired Mums Coffee Limited

Global StartUp of the Year

Finalrentals

Monarchs Crisps

Phonetronics UK

See No Bounds

Graduate StartUp of the Year

ClearPixel VR

Imersifi

Lunia 3D

NDT SOUTH WALES LTD

Streetwave

Validient

Green StartUp of the Year

Alga (Seaweed)

Fleet-e

InspireGreen

Lavender & Lemon

PlantSea Ltd

Sero Zero Waste

Health and Wellbeing StartUp of the Year

Alli comp therapies

BEMAN Candles

Caradoc Conditioning

Pilates Class

The Body Hotel

High Street StartUp of the Year

Dorothy Seed

ELYN Boutique – Wedding Flowers & Events

Gifts of Wales

Xscape Rooms

Hospitality & Events StartUp of the Year

Birch Stays Ltd

Death On Demand Murder Mysteries

Fair Event Management

No Mercy Training Ltd

Venyu

Wholehouse

Innovative StartUp of the Year

Cardigan Bay Properties

Driverly Company

Forever Mortal

iTrackPPE

Spontza

Virtus Tech

Marketing, Advertising & PR StartUp of the Year

KALNAS GROUP LTD – T/A Mamba marketing and Gen3 data

Marketing Purks Limited

Oh Blimey

Rebel Lion Advertising

See No Bounds

Medtech & Healthtech StartUp

Ceridwen Oncology

ClearPixel VR

Helping Kids Shine

Mobile & Emerging Technologies StartUp of the Year

Carnedd

Dill

Identitech

RouteBuddies

Venyu

Newport StartUp of the Year

de Novo Solutions

Sero Zero Waste

Streetwave

Brook Cottage Shepherd Huts

Gifts of Wales

North Wales StartUp of the Year

Carnedd

Ceridwen Oncology

Fair Event Management

Placement Staffing Group Limited

PlantSea Ltd

UK Digital Health

Online Retail StartUp of the Year

ArcticFox Adaptive

Bwthyn

Cardigan Bay Designs

Little Daffodil

U Melt Me Ltd

Used and Loved

Professional Services StartUp of the Year

Datamonet

Invesourced

Magpie Concept

Norah Rose Staging

Tree Law

Valued Pets Veterinary Practice

Rebel StartUp of the Year

Haia Communications

Ceridwen Oncology

Finalrentals

AMPED PCR

Recruitment StartUp of the Year

Placement Staffing Group Limited

Sadler Recruitment

Suppleo Recruitment

Support Ethics Ltd

Rising Star Award

Alli comp therapies

Amber Powell

BEMAN Candles

Bohem Notes

Cardiff Young Professionals

CVS-Technical LTD

Doopee Doo!

Ella Taylor

com

Make and Mend Workshop

Musicality

Naturesthreadss

Powell Audio

RouteBuddies

Sanctuary Educate

Smudged

Trovalo

Woop Woop Magazine

Rural StartUp of the Year

Cardigan Bay Properties

Cornelius Consultancy Services Limited

Gifts of Wales

Peony & Bee

U Melt Me Ltd

Wholehouse

Social Enterprise StartUp of the Year

Garrison Farm CIC

iTHINC CIC

Qualia Law CIC

Thriving Communities CIC

Swansea Bay StartUp of the Year

Dill

Imersifi

iTHINK CIC

Nights Under Canvas

Socialdice UK

Willhome Farm Barn

Technology Services StartUp of the Year

CarbonCode Solutions

Graphium Technologies

Imersifi

Ortharize

Streetwave

Tourism and Leisure StartUp of the Year

Brook Cottage Shepherd Huts

Coastal Group Cymru

Dog Adventure Land

Mynt Travel

Nights Under Canvas

Willhome Farm Barn

Valleys StartUp of the Year

Bwythin

ELYN Boutique – Wedding Flowers & Events

Invesourced

KALNAS GROUP LTD – T/A Mamba marketing and Gen3 data

Rock Quantity Surveyors

Support Ethics Ltd

Young Entrepreneur of the Year