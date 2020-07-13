Wales Launches first-ever Wales Tech Week with a host of Virtual Events

Today marks the beginning of the first-ever Wales Tech Week, a new virtual festival running throughout the week (13th-17th July).

The inaugural Wales Tech Week showcases the Welsh technology industry in a global event featuring virtual talks, workshops and panel sessions from some of Wales’ leading brands and figures.

Created by non-profit organisation Technology Connected, the festival features speakers from big brands including Spotify, Starling Bank, IBM, PwC, BBC, IQE PLC, SKY, Thales, GoCompare and Confused.com, as well as events from Wales’ leading technology organisations and start-ups.

What’s on?

From sessions on manufacturing in space, live hacking demonstrations, growing and scaling tech businesses and even how to create a digital polar bear fit for a smash hit BBC production, there’s something for everyone at Wales Tech Week, with events available to stream across the world, in real-time.

Events span areas including AI, Blockchain, Creative, Cyber, Data, EdTech, Fintech, Future Careers, Investment, MedTech, Skills, Space and more. Some highlight events include:

AI

Blockchain:

Wales will launch a new blockchain network, Blockchain Connected, during the festival along with a range of blockchain related events throughout the week, including:

Creative

Cyber

Fintech:

Talent, Skills & Investment

Live locally, work globally: Shaping the future of talent post Covid-19 – 83 North, Dragons Rugby, GoCompare, Method 4, Qualifications Wales

83 North, Dragons Rugby, GoCompare, Method 4, Qualifications Wales Securing investment to grow your tech start-up – Development Bank of Wales

Other highlights include

Why Wales Tech Week?

Wales Tech Week has been founded to unite the global technology community and celebrate the organisations and people that make up Wales’ vibrant, diverse technology industry.

Founded by non-profit organisation Technology Connected, the voice of the Welsh technology industry, the virtual event showcases the £8.5 bn Welsh technology industry through virtual events in the spirit of collaboration and community

The Wales Tech Week festival kicks off on at 09:15 GMT, in its opening event Welcome to Wales Tech Week with Avril Lewis MBE and Lee Waters MS, Deputy Minister for the Economy and Transport in Wales, which is available to stream live.

Tomorrow (Tuesday 14th July) will play host to Wales Tech Week’s headline event: Learning from the Leaders: Shaping the future of technology which will give virtual attendees an opportunity to learn from and submit questions to some of the Welsh Technology Leadership Council, comprised of senior figures from some of the world's largest and most influential technology businesses along with leaders from some of Wales' most innovative rising stars.

The full event schedule can be found on the Wales Tech Week website.

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of Technology Connected commented: “We’re excited to be kicking off the first-ever Wales Tech Week on the 13th July, as a celebration of Welsh technology and an opportunity to showcase this vibrant industry on a global stage.

“Technology is truly pervasive in every aspect of our lives and has been crucial in enabling and improving the way we live and work.

“With events and workshops featuring some of the biggest names in technology and some of Wales’ most innovative technology businesses, we want to put focus on this enabling, resilient industry at a time where its impact is being felt more than ever.”

The virtual festival is supported by founding partners Creo Medical, The Development Bank of Wales, Innovate UK, Thales UK and Wynne Jones-IP, media and publishing partners Orchard Media and Events Group & Business News Wales, associate partner nChain, and supporting partners CSA Catapult, Illustrate Digital Mobilise Cloud Services , Philtronics Limited, Risc IT Solutions and Third Space.

Carl Griffiths, Fund Manager Technology Venture Investments from founding partner, the Development Bank of Wales said; “We're pleased to be a founding partner of the first-ever Wales Tech Week and help showcase and support Welsh technology.

“Wales has an exciting technology sector filled with innovative businesses. At the Development Bank of Wales, our mission is to help these businesses start-up, strengthen and grow by providing long-term patient capital to help them develop and commercialise their technologies. Wales Tech Week will give them an opportunity to showcase their business and collaborate across sectors.”

To view the current Wales Tech Week event schedule and to register for a free online event, please visit the Wales Tech Week website.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news and announcements, including speaker and event announcements, follow Wales Tech Week on Twitter @WalesTechWeek.