Wales Launches first-ever Wales Tech Week with a host of Virtual Events

Today marks the beginning of the first-ever Wales Tech Week, a new virtual festival running throughout the week (13th-17th July).
The inaugural Wales Tech Week showcases the Welsh technology industry in a global event featuring virtual talks, workshops and panel sessions from some of Wales’ leading brands and figures.
Created by non-profit organisation Technology Connected, the festival features speakers from big brands including Spotify, Starling Bank, IBM, PwC, BBC, IQE PLC, SKY, Thales, GoCompare and Confused.com, as well as events from Wales’ leading technology organisations and start-ups.
What’s on?
From sessions on manufacturing in space, live hacking demonstrations, growing and scaling tech businesses and even how to create a digital polar bear fit for a smash hit BBC production, there’s something for everyone at Wales Tech Week, with events available to stream across the world, in real-time.
Events span areas including AI, Blockchain, Creative, Cyber, Data, EdTech, Fintech, Future Careers, Investment, MedTech, Skills, Space and more. Some highlight events include:
AI
- Artificial Intelligence – Responsibly accelerating on the road to AI – PwC
- How to use Artificial Intelligence at machine level – Omron Finland, Omron UK
- AI & Chatbots – Cardiff Met University, Business Butler
Blockchain:
Wales will launch a new blockchain network, Blockchain Connected, during the festival along with a range of blockchain related events throughout the week, including:
- Application of Blockchain: Payments – nChain, Centbee
- Application of Blockchain: Data and Beyond – Zero Carbon Project, Twetch, EHR Data
- Blockchain Connected Launch: A new future for Blockchain in Wales – Cardiff University, nChain, Swansea University, HCR Law, Cerian Jones IP
Creative
- Podcast Your Way to Success – Spotify, BBC, GlobalWelsh, Podstarter, Bengo Media, Nata Media, Socially Distance Sports Bar
- PR 101 How to Build Links and Influence People – BBC, Good Brothers
- A new future for Virtual Filmmaking: Plan V & His Dark Materials – Painting Practice
- Immersive Technology – Fictoneers Limited, Galactig LLP, Good Gate Media
Cyber
- Live Hack Demo: Hacking Operation Technology – National Digital Exploitation Centre (NDEC), Thales
- How the police prevent cybercrime – North West Organised Crime United (UK Police)
- Ethical Hacking & Women in Hacking – PwC
Fintech:
- Fintech: Tech for Good – Starling Bank, GoCompare, Wealthify, Future of Finance, Cardiff University, Confused.com, Admiral Financial Services, Illustrate Digital
- The Right Conditions to Innovate in Fintech – IBM, Cardiff University, Fintech Wales, Fintech Scotland, Innovate UK
- Fintech Wales: Grass Root Techies – GoCompare, Confused.com, Fintech Wales, W2 Global Solutions
Talent, Skills & Investment
- Live locally, work globally: Shaping the future of talent post Covid-19 – 83 North, Dragons Rugby, GoCompare, Method 4, Qualifications Wales
- Securing investment to grow your tech start-up – Development Bank of Wales
Other highlights include
- VR is Good For You …and For Your Doctor – Rescape innovation
- Harnessing academia to make waves in MedTech – Creo Medical
- Business Applications Funding Opportunities for Tech Businesses – European Space Agency
- Space: The New Manufacturing Frontier
Why Wales Tech Week?
Wales Tech Week has been founded to unite the global technology community and celebrate the organisations and people that make up Wales’ vibrant, diverse technology industry.
Founded by non-profit organisation Technology Connected, the voice of the Welsh technology industry, the virtual event showcases the £8.5 bn Welsh technology industry through virtual events in the spirit of collaboration and community
The Wales Tech Week festival kicks off on at 09:15 GMT, in its opening event Welcome to Wales Tech Week with Avril Lewis MBE and Lee Waters MS, Deputy Minister for the Economy and Transport in Wales, which is available to stream live.
Tomorrow (Tuesday 14th July) will play host to Wales Tech Week’s headline event: Learning from the Leaders: Shaping the future of technology which will give virtual attendees an opportunity to learn from and submit questions to some of the Welsh Technology Leadership Council, comprised of senior figures from some of the world's largest and most influential technology businesses along with leaders from some of Wales' most innovative rising stars.
The full event schedule can be found on the Wales Tech Week website.
Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of Technology Connected commented: “We’re excited to be kicking off the first-ever Wales Tech Week on the 13th July, as a celebration of Welsh technology and an opportunity to showcase this vibrant industry on a global stage.
“Technology is truly pervasive in every aspect of our lives and has been crucial in enabling and improving the way we live and work.
“With events and workshops featuring some of the biggest names in technology and some of Wales’ most innovative technology businesses, we want to put focus on this enabling, resilient industry at a time where its impact is being felt more than ever.”
The virtual festival is supported by founding partners Creo Medical, The Development Bank of Wales, Innovate UK, Thales UK and Wynne Jones-IP, media and publishing partners Orchard Media and Events Group & Business News Wales, associate partner nChain, and supporting partners CSA Catapult, Illustrate Digital Mobilise Cloud Services , Philtronics Limited, Risc IT Solutions and Third Space.
Carl Griffiths, Fund Manager Technology Venture Investments from founding partner, the Development Bank of Wales said; “We're pleased to be a founding partner of the first-ever Wales Tech Week and help showcase and support Welsh technology.
“Wales has an exciting technology sector filled with innovative businesses. At the Development Bank of Wales, our mission is to help these businesses start-up, strengthen and grow by providing long-term patient capital to help them develop and commercialise their technologies. Wales Tech Week will give them an opportunity to showcase their business and collaborate across sectors.”
To view the current Wales Tech Week event schedule and to register for a free online event, please visit the Wales Tech Week website.
To keep up-to-date with the latest news and announcements, including speaker and event announcements, follow Wales Tech Week on Twitter @WalesTechWeek.