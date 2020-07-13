Mid Wales Tourism Business Praised for Collaboration During Pandemic

Tourism and hospitality businesses across Mid Wales have been praised for their positive collaboration with each other and their communities, as the region prepares to reopen to visitors following the pandemic lockdown.

Val Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru, which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and the Meirionnydd region of Gwynedd, is impressed by the ways many businesses are helping each other and consulting with communities about reopening.

MWT has been supporting members throughout this crisis to help keep businesses informed and access financial support, working closely with Visit Wales, Mid Wales Regional Tourism Forum, Wales Tourism Alliance and local authorities.

“Collaboration is going to be more important than ever to help the tourism sector bounce back from the severe impact of the pandemic on businesses and communities across Mid Wales,” said Mrs Hawkins. “We have undertaken specific research to understand how visitors, as well as local communities, feel about reopening and we are using these insights to develop our recovery programme.” “The tourism sector employs 23,000 people in Mid Wales and generates over £1 billion annually to the local economy. Tourism is vital, now more than ever. We need people in Wales and beyond to choose Mid Wales as a destination. “However, there is a delicate balance that needs to be struck in reopening. Safety is at the forefront of everybody’s minds, and all our member businesses are committed to creating a safe experience – both for visitors and our local communities.”

MWT is encouraging all businesses in Mid Wales to sign up for Visit Britain’s new industry standard mark, ‘We're Good To Go’.

“We’re Good To Go is the official UK mark to signal that a tourism and hospitality business has worked hard to follow Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines and has a process in place to maintain cleanliness and aid social distancing,” said Mrs Hawkins. “When you see the ‘Good To Go’ accreditation logo on our Visit Mid Wales website, you can be confident that these businesses are operating in line with Welsh Government and Public Health Wales guidelines. “When visitors return, we also urge them to play their part to help keep our communities safe by practicing safe behaviours like social distancing, regular hand washing and wearing masks when in public spaces (e.g. shops, public transport). “Visitors can help Mid Wales families and communities by shopping locally and visiting our local attractions. Every pound invested in our communities will help us recover from this pandemic.”

She added:

“We must remember that even now, whilst lockdown is easing, coronavirus has not gone away. We need to adapt and recover, and this will be the collective responsibility of everyone. We hope that our visitors will support us and help Mid Wales to recover from this crisis.”

She said she had been heartened to see excellent examples of positive collaboration between businesses and communities during the lockdown and is confident this will continue.

“Businesses have been sharing ideas, creating opportunities to work together and supporting each other,” she added. “Our MWT Cymru Members Facebook Group is very active. “Other businesses have used the lockdown to improve and change their accommodation ready to welcome back visitors.”

Mrs Hawkins quoted the awarding winning Fforest Fields caravan, camping and glamping site at Hundred House, near Llandrindod Wells as an excellent example of a member working with 13 other local businesses to respect their local community.

In a joint message to the community of the Edw Valley and surrounding area, the businesses said: “We are proud to call Radnorshire our home. Although each of our tourism businesses is different, we are united in safeguarding our local community as we look to re-open our businesses after lockdown.