Wales’ Latest Luxury Boutique Glamping Retreat Opens Near Pwllheli

Offering luxury boutique glamping for adults only, the five traditional shepherd style huts have been lovingly hand-crafted by co-owners Mark Barrow and Jonathan Gooders, both of whom have a background in fine art.

The three-acre site features two gypsy huts, two poacher huts and a single shepherds hut. Facing a lake and offering fabulous uninterrupted views towards the Yr Eifl mountains, the huts are all free-standing and use sustainable materials with double glazed windows.

Named after the wife and daughters of Llywelyn the Great, each of the luxury huts has its own unique character and bespoke interior, with private shower room, kitchen and wood burner.

Co-owner Mark Barrow said:

“We fell in love with this beautiful area during a trip to Portmeirion in 2017. Two years later and we found our dream home in Y Ffor, just outside of Pwllheli, and knew it was the perfect location to build our luxury retreat”. “Of course, nobody could have predicted Covid-19, but one thing is for sure, we have all come to appreciate the value of a luxury staycation in our own beautiful country. Indeed, seeking authentic experiences and fully immersing in a local culture and atmosphere has become a driving force for many discerning travellers, which is why we’re developing a range of unique bespoke experience packages in conjunction with local artists, suppliers and craftspeople. Guests really will get a true flavour of the local area, whilst being able to relax, unwind and recharge in comfort”.

The business has recently received a prestigious ‘AA Gold Award'.

“We're absolutely thrilled to win such a prestigious award. It has made all the 12-15 hour days over the past 18 months of the build worthwhile”, commented co-owner Jonathan Gooders.

The inspector was certainly impressed with his visit.