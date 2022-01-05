S4C Launches a New Partnership with UK Consortium

S4C joins albert consortium and encourages producers to consider climate change when creating programmes

S4C has today launched a new partnership with the albert, the consortium of the UK's largest production companies and broadcasters. The new partnership aims to embed sustainability into the programme production process in Wales.

The agreement, which commenced on January 1st, requires production companies to follow sustainability and environmental laws when producing new programmes.

As part of the process production companies creating content for S4C will be required to complete albert's carbon footprint calculator and certification process for their productions. Productions that achieve certification will then be allowed to use the albert logo on their credit sequence.

“With climate change such a critical issue, it is vital that environmental sustainability is an integral part of the way S4C programmes are produced.” said Geraint Evans, S4C's Director of Content. “We have a duty to ensure that we keep our environmental impact to a minimum. We aim to do all we can to help and encourage the producers we work with to prioritise sustainability while producing programmes for S4C.”

Dyfrig Davies, Chairman of TAC, said: