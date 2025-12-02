Wales Food and Drink Awards 2026 Open for Entries

The Wales Food and Drink Awards are open for entries and nominations for 2026.

Now entering their fifth year, the awards continue to champion the people, products and businesses driving Wales’ vibrant food and drink sector.

Each year, the national awards recognise excellence across the industry, from emerging entrepreneurs and apprentices to established household names, acknowledging the innovation, sustainability and quality that continue to set Welsh food and drink apart.

The 2025 awards, held at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, welcomed a record number of guests in a milestone celebration of achievement across the sector. Building on that momentum, the 2026 Wales Food and Drink Awards will take place at Swansea Building Society Arena on 16 April 2026, promising another spectacular showcase of talent, collaboration and creativity.

As the Welsh food and drink industry continues to grow as a cornerstone of the nation’s economy, the awards organisers said they offered an opportunity to celebrate those making a difference, from local producers and family businesses to national brands making their mark on the global stage.

Independent foodservice wholesaler Castell Howell Foods has been a driving force behind the Wales Food and Drink Awards as headline sponsor for five years and will continue as headline sponsor for the next three years.

Haydn Pugh, Sales & Marketing Director from Castell Howell Foods, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to return as headline sponsor of the Wales Food & Drink Awards, and even more delighted to have committed to a further three years of partnership. This event plays a vital role in celebrating the exceptional talent, innovation and dedication that define Wales’s food and drink industry. As a company rooted in this sector, we’re passionate about championing businesses of all sizes across the whole of Wales. Their creativity and commitment strengthen not only our economy, but the communities they serve. We look forward to supporting and spotlighting their continued success over the years ahead.”

Returning category sponsors are ASDA, Beacon Compliance, Cambrian Training Company, Hugh James, Food and Drink Federation, Food Innovation Wales, Mentera, Pembrokeshire Creamery and Stills, with Business News Wales returning as media sponsors.

Rhys Iley, Retail and Operations Director for Costa Coffee UK & Ireland, will return as Chair of the independent judging panel for next year’s awards. His extensive experience across the food and drink sector brings invaluable insight to the role, organisers said.

Rhys Iley, Chair of Judges, said:

“I’m delighted to be back as Chair of Judges for the second year. The energy and ambition within Wales’s food and drink sector are incredible, and it’s exciting to see businesses raising the bar with products that are sustainable, scalable and of the highest quality. It’s a real honour to champion the fantastic work happening across the sector, and I’m looking forward to seeing what this year’s entrants bring.”

Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management and co-founder of the Wales Food and Drink Awards, said:

“We are thrilled to bring the Wales Food and Drink Awards to Swansea in 2026. Rotating the event each year allows us to celebrate the fact that excellence in Welsh food and drink comes from every corner of the country, from innovative start-ups to well-established producers. The awards are a national showcase for the sector, and we look forward to sharing the inspiring stories behind the businesses and brands that drive it forward, while celebrating the achievements and growth of the industry over the past 12 months. Pob lwc i chi gyd.”

The awards offer 16 categories to choose from and include an opportunity to nominate a Welsh Food and Drink Champion and a Welsh Food and Drink Entrepreneur. Companies can enter up to two categories for free and all entry criteria can be found on the website.

The 16 categories are:

Wales Food & Drink Start-Up of the Year

Wales Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year

Wales Food & Drink Exporter of the Year

Wales Food & Drink Apprentice of the Year

Wales Food & Drink Innovation Award

Wales Food & Drink Sustainable Values Award

Wales Food & Drink Rising Star of the Year

Wales Food & Drink Scale up Company of the Year

Wales Food & Drink Community Award

Wales Food Producer of the Year

Wales Large Drinks Producer of the year

Wales Small Drinks Producer of the year

Wales Food & Drink Artisan Business of the Year

Business Resilience Award

Farm-to-Fork Business of the Year

Wales Food & Drink Champion of the Year

Further details of the Wales Food and Drink Awards, can be found on the website https://foodanddrinkawards.wales/