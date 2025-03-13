Wales Food and Drink Awards 2025 Finalists Announced

The finalists for the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2025 have been unveiled.
Organisers say this year's awards have seen an “overwhelming number” of entries from across Wales, adding that this year’s awards showcase the incredible talent, dedication, and creativity of businesses that make Welsh food and drink a source of national pride.
From artisanal producers crafting unique flavours to sustainability pioneers driving change, the diversity and excellence in this year’s finalists reflect the rich landscape of the Welsh food and drink sector, they said. A total of 88 entrepreneurs and businesses have been shortlisted across 16 categories.
Haydn Pugh, Sales and Marketing Director at Castell Howell and headline sponsor, said:
“The quality of entries continues to rise each year, making it increasingly difficult to create a shortlist. It’s a true reflection of the remarkable talent in the Welsh food and drink sector. To all finalists – congratulations, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you in May.”
Liz Brookes, Co-Founder of the Wales Food & Drink Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:
“Every finalist represents the best of Wales. Their passion is the driving force behind an industry that continues to thrive and push boundaries. We cannot wait to celebrate these amazing producers and industry champions at the awards evening in May.”
All finalists are invited to attend an interview chaired by Rhys Iley, UK Retail and Operations Director for Costa Coffee. The panel is made up of sponsors and selection of experts in the sector including Alison Lea-Wilson MBE, MD of Halen Môn, and deputy chair of the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, Andrew Martin Head of Food, Drink and Agri-tech at AMRC Cymru, Bethan Grylls, Editor of Food Manufacture, Katharine Shipley, founder of Food Curious Food, Yash C Dhutia, MD of Ferrari’s Coffee, and Caroline Dawson, Founder of Fodder Lass Consulting.
Rhys Iley, Chair of Judges, said:
“The sheer passion and dedication behind each entry is truly inspiring. The incredible products, stories, and innovation made the shortlisting process both exciting and incredibly challenging. It’s a testament to the strength and future of our food and drink industry in Wales. A huge thank you to everyone who entered, and congratulations to our fantastic finalists.”
Finalists for 2025 Wales Food and Drink Awards are:
Apprentice of the year – Sponsored by Cambrian Training
- Nicola Culkin – Coleg Cambria – Knolton Farmhouse Cheese
- Harry Raymond – Gwyn Davies & Sons
- Efan Edwards – Oriel Jones Butchers & Farmers
- William Guyan – Puffin Produce
- Soraya Akbari – Zero2Five Food Innovation Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University
- Maciej Suczua – Zero2Five Food Innovation Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Artisan Business of the Year
- Atlantic Edge Oysters
- Brecon Chocolates Limited
- Pitchfork and Provision Ltd
- Radnor Preserves
- Velfrey Vineyard
- Welsh Homestead Smokery
Business Resilience Award – Sponsored by Shirgar
- Cradoc's Savoury Biscuits
- Dolwen Welsh Lamb and Beef
- Fresh and Tasty Microgreens
- Henllan Bakery
Drinks Producer of the Year (more than five employees)
- Aber Falls Distillery
- Penderyn Distillery
- Radnor Hills
- The Wrexham Lager Beer Co
- Ty Nant Water
- Wild Horse Brewing Co
Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Bwyd a Diod Cymru | Food & Drink Wales
- Jordan Pitman – A-head of the game nutrition
- Andrea Toniolo Staggemeir – Bossa Nova Chocolate
- Richard Abbey – Do Goodly
- Jon Lewis – Gower View Foods
- Lord Newborough – Rhug Estate
Exporter of the Year – Sponsored by Mauve Cymru
- Evans Evans Brewery
- Penderyn Distillery
- South Caernarfon Creameries
- Ty Nant Water Ltd
Farm to Fork Producer of the Year – Sponsored by NFU Mutual
- Caedabowen farm
- Cigydd Sion Jones Butcher
- Dolwen Welsh Lamb and Beef
- Puffin Produce
- Tropical Forest Products Ltd / Wainwright's Bee Farm
- Trailhead Fine Foods
Food and Drink Champion of the Year – Sponsored by Asda
- Bidfood Wales
- Blas ar Fwyd Cyf
- Llwy a mwy
- Plas Dinas Country House
- The Fork, Cork & Feathers
- The Welsh Kitchen
Food Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Hugh James
- B Sidoli & Sons
- Popty Bakery
- Siwgr A Sbeis
- Tregroes Waffle Bakery
- Tropical Forest Products Ltd / Wainwright's Bee Farm
Innovation Award – Supported by Food Innovation Wales
- Evans Evans Brewery
- Henllan Bakery
- Just Love Food Company
- Karmaceuticals
- Tiny Rebel
Local Community Award – Sponsored by Food Standards Agency
- Barry Sidings Cafe
- Llandudno Tandoori
- Tetrim Teas
- The Cookalong Clwb
- Tiny Rebel
- Wrexham Lager Beer Company
Rising Star of the Year – Sponsored by Mentera
- Ella Muddiman – Iâl Bakery,Coleg Cambria
- Naomi Spaven – Iâl Bakery, Coleg Cambria
- Belinda Rossouw – Maelor Foods
- Rhys Mallows – Mallows Bottling & Beverages
- Tom Wickens- Plumstone Welshcakes
- Tilly Squire – Village Bakery
Scale-up Company of the Year – Sponsored by BIC Innovation
- Do Goodly
- Hensol Castle Distillery
- Hilltop Honey
- Pembrokeshire Creamery
- South Caernarfon Creameries
Small Drinks Producer of the Year (fewer than five employees) – Sponsored by Stills
- Antur Brew CO
- Coffi Dre
- Llanfairpwll Distillery
- Sobremesa Drinks
- Magic Dragon Brewing
Start-Up of the Year – Sponsored by FDF Cymru
- Anglesey Foods
- Bragdy Dwy Afon – Two Rivers Brewery
- Cardi Bay Bangers
- Cegin Mr Henry
- Porthcawl Distillery
- Tidy Tea
Sustainable Values Award – – Sponsored by Pembrokeshire Creamery
- Anglesey Bees
- Conwy Kombucha
- Golden Hooves
- Rhug Estate
- Tair Gafr Wines
- Tetrim Teas
The awards are also supported and sponsored by: Business News Wales, Visit Conwy, CPS Group Ltd & Cleartech Live.
The winners will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony, hosted at Venue Cymru, Llandudno on the 22nd May. The event will bring together industry leaders, producers, distributors, and enthusiasts to celebrate the achievements of the finalists and the broader Welsh food and drink community.
Tickets are now on sale for the Wales Food and Drink Awards here.