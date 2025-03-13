Wales Food and Drink Awards 2025 Finalists Announced

The finalists for the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2025 have been unveiled.

Organisers say this year's awards have seen an “overwhelming number” of entries from across Wales, adding that this year’s awards showcase the incredible talent, dedication, and creativity of businesses that make Welsh food and drink a source of national pride.

From artisanal producers crafting unique flavours to sustainability pioneers driving change, the diversity and excellence in this year’s finalists reflect the rich landscape of the Welsh food and drink sector, they said. A total of 88 entrepreneurs and businesses have been shortlisted across 16 categories.

Haydn Pugh, Sales and Marketing Director at Castell Howell and headline sponsor, said:

“The quality of entries continues to rise each year, making it increasingly difficult to create a shortlist. It’s a true reflection of the remarkable talent in the Welsh food and drink sector. To all finalists – congratulations, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you in May.”

Liz Brookes, Co-Founder of the Wales Food & Drink Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:

“Every finalist represents the best of Wales. Their passion is the driving force behind an industry that continues to thrive and push boundaries. We cannot wait to celebrate these amazing producers and industry champions at the awards evening in May.”

All finalists are invited to attend an interview chaired by Rhys Iley, UK Retail and Operations Director for Costa Coffee. The panel is made up of sponsors and selection of experts in the sector including Alison Lea-Wilson MBE, MD of Halen Môn, and deputy chair of the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, Andrew Martin Head of Food, Drink and Agri-tech at AMRC Cymru, Bethan Grylls, Editor of Food Manufacture, Katharine Shipley, founder of Food Curious Food, Yash C Dhutia, MD of Ferrari’s Coffee, and Caroline Dawson, Founder of Fodder Lass Consulting.

Rhys Iley, Chair of Judges, said:

“The sheer passion and dedication behind each entry is truly inspiring. The incredible products, stories, and innovation made the shortlisting process both exciting and incredibly challenging. It’s a testament to the strength and future of our food and drink industry in Wales. A huge thank you to everyone who entered, and congratulations to our fantastic finalists.”

Finalists for 2025 Wales Food and Drink Awards are:

Apprentice of the year – Sponsored by Cambrian Training

Nicola Culkin – Coleg Cambria – Knolton Farmhouse Cheese

Harry Raymond – Gwyn Davies & Sons

Efan Edwards – Oriel Jones Butchers & Farmers

William Guyan – Puffin Produce

Soraya Akbari – Zero2Five Food Innovation Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University

Maciej Suczua – Zero2Five Food Innovation Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University

Artisan Business of the Year

Atlantic Edge Oysters

Brecon Chocolates Limited

Pitchfork and Provision Ltd

Radnor Preserves

Velfrey Vineyard

Welsh Homestead Smokery

Business Resilience Award – Sponsored by Shirgar

Cradoc's Savoury Biscuits

Dolwen Welsh Lamb and Beef

Fresh and Tasty Microgreens

Henllan Bakery

Drinks Producer of the Year (more than five employees)

Aber Falls Distillery

Penderyn Distillery

Radnor Hills

The Wrexham Lager Beer Co

Ty Nant Water

Wild Horse Brewing Co

Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Bwyd a Diod Cymru | Food & Drink Wales

Jordan Pitman – A-head of the game nutrition

Andrea Toniolo Staggemeir – Bossa Nova Chocolate

Richard Abbey – Do Goodly

Jon Lewis – Gower View Foods

Lord Newborough – Rhug Estate

Exporter of the Year – Sponsored by Mauve Cymru

Evans Evans Brewery

Penderyn Distillery

South Caernarfon Creameries

Ty Nant Water Ltd

Farm to Fork Producer of the Year – Sponsored by NFU Mutual

Caedabowen farm

Cigydd Sion Jones Butcher

Dolwen Welsh Lamb and Beef

Puffin Produce

Tropical Forest Products Ltd / Wainwright's Bee Farm

Trailhead Fine Foods

Food and Drink Champion of the Year – Sponsored by Asda

Bidfood Wales

Blas ar Fwyd Cyf

Llwy a mwy

Plas Dinas Country House

The Fork, Cork & Feathers

The Welsh Kitchen

Food Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Hugh James

B Sidoli & Sons

Popty Bakery

Siwgr A Sbeis

Tregroes Waffle Bakery

Tropical Forest Products Ltd / Wainwright's Bee Farm

Innovation Award – Supported by Food Innovation Wales

Evans Evans Brewery

Henllan Bakery

Just Love Food Company

Karmaceuticals

Tiny Rebel

Local Community Award – Sponsored by Food Standards Agency

Barry Sidings Cafe

Llandudno Tandoori

Tetrim Teas

The Cookalong Clwb

Tiny Rebel

Wrexham Lager Beer Company

Rising Star of the Year – Sponsored by Mentera

Ella Muddiman – Iâl Bakery,Coleg Cambria

Naomi Spaven – Iâl Bakery, Coleg Cambria

Belinda Rossouw – Maelor Foods

Rhys Mallows – Mallows Bottling & Beverages

Tom Wickens- Plumstone Welshcakes

Tilly Squire – Village Bakery

Scale-up Company of the Year – Sponsored by BIC Innovation

Do Goodly

Hensol Castle Distillery

Hilltop Honey

Pembrokeshire Creamery

South Caernarfon Creameries

Small Drinks Producer of the Year (fewer than five employees) – Sponsored by Stills

Antur Brew CO

Coffi Dre

Llanfairpwll Distillery

Sobremesa Drinks

Magic Dragon Brewing

Start-Up of the Year – Sponsored by FDF Cymru

Anglesey Foods

Bragdy Dwy Afon – Two Rivers Brewery

Cardi Bay Bangers

Cegin Mr Henry

Porthcawl Distillery

Tidy Tea

Sustainable Values Award – – Sponsored by Pembrokeshire Creamery

Anglesey Bees

Conwy Kombucha

Golden Hooves

Rhug Estate

Tair Gafr Wines

Tetrim Teas

The awards are also supported and sponsored by: Business News Wales, Visit Conwy, CPS Group Ltd & Cleartech Live.

The winners will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony, hosted at Venue Cymru, Llandudno on the 22nd May. The event will bring together industry leaders, producers, distributors, and enthusiasts to celebrate the achievements of the finalists and the broader Welsh food and drink community.

Tickets are now on sale for the Wales Food and Drink Awards here.