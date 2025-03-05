Wales Experiences Decline in Equity Deal Numbers and Fall in Investment Value

Wales saw a 14.3% fall in announced equity deal numbers and a 45.7% fall in investment value during the first three quarters of 2024 relative to the same period in 2023.

The British Business Bank’s Small Business Finance Markets 2024/25 report shows that 48 equity deals were completed between Q1 and Q3 2024, with an investment value totalling £54.9 million. This decline in deal numbers in Wales mirrors much of the wider UK trend, where equity deals decreased across all nations and regions except the North East of England.

However, investment value data was more positive across the UK as a whole, with half of the nations and regions experiencing an increase in investment, despite the fall in deal numbers when compared to Q1-Q3 2023, including London, Scotland, the North West, North East, East of England and East Midlands.

UK-wide the proportion of smaller businesses accessing finance fell from 50% in Q3 of 2023 to 43% in Q2 of 2024, most likely due to business confidence remaining low despite some recent economic growth. This reflects a challenging economic environment in the UK, say the researchers – 2024 saw growth in the UK at 0.9%, but GDP level was only 3.2% above the pre-pandemic level in 2019, the second lowest in the G7.

Despite the national trend for declining finance usage, Wales showed a relatively stable trend that continued into the first half of 2024, showing sustained recovery after a prolonged period of decline in finance use in 2022. The proportion of smaller businesses in Wales using external finance was 53% in H1 2024, broadly in line with the finance usage rate seen in H2 2023 (54%). Meanwhile, the share of businesses that would be happy to use external finance in order to grow increased from 24% to 31% over the same period.

The report finds that access to external finance is most vital to businesses that are innovation-active, since these are consistently more likely to have applied for, sought or considered finance recently than their innovation-inactive counterparts.

54% of innovation active small businesses in Wales considered or secured external finance in the past three years, compared to just 18% of innovation inactive firms – the largest percentage disparity in the UK – highlighting the strong link between finance accessibility and innovation-led economic growth in Wales.

Smaller businesses in highly deprived areas of Wales demonstrate strong growth ambitions, with 44% aiming for significant expansion compared to 32% in less deprived areas.

However, these businesses face greater barriers to securing finance, with lower confidence in obtaining funding from banks (47% vs. 51% elsewhere) and a higher likelihood of seeing finance access as an obstacle (9% vs. 7%). Additionally, awareness of alternative finance options, such as venture capital, remains lower in these areas, highlighting the need for improved financial education and support.

For the fourth consecutive year, challenger and specialist banks account for a higher share (60%) of total gross lending than the big five banks (40%) – the highest on record.

The lending landscape has changed considerably since 2014, with the British Business Bank report revealing that 60 new banking licences have been granted in the last decade, with 36 being issued to providers serving smaller businesses.

Several of these banks, including Starling and Monzo, have established significant bases in South Wales in recent years, joining an established fintech community, with the region becoming well known as a hub for challenger bank activity.

Susan Nightingale, Director, UKN Network, Devolved Nations at the British Business Bank, said: