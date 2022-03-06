Wales Co-operative Centre Accredited by White Ribbon UK

The Wales Co-operative Centre has become the latest organisation to commit to ending male violence against women. The organisation has been accredited by the White Ribbon UK campaign, and has pledged to never commit, excuse, or remain silent about violence against women.

White Ribbon is a trans-national movement that is committed to ending male violence against women. It is at the forefront of generating meaningful behavioural changes in men and boys. Through its ‘I Promise’ pledge, White Ribbon UK asks individuals, organisations, and communities to under no circumstances defend inexcusable behaviour towards women, nor remain complicit and remain silent about male violence towards women. The movement intends to be the impetus for behavioural and attitudinal change by creating an environment where men and boys are emboldened to be vocal ambassadors of change whether domestically, or collectively in the wider society.

The Wales Co-operative Centre has recently been accredited by White Ribbon to help heighten awareness of the ‘I Promise’ pledge and to be a model organisation that serves as a visible ally of this ongoing campaign. Both male and female staff members are encouraged to sign the pledge.

Staff Co-ordinator of the Wales Co-operative Centre, Sarah Beal, said:

“During 2021, Wales Co-operative Centre staff were offered the opportunity to undertake training about domestic violence. There was a massive uptake; the issue was obviously one which was very close to the hearts of the attendees, and taking positive action against it aligned with the culture and vision of our organisation. Following this training, we decided to pursue accreditation.

“We were thrilled to see the numbers of people who volunteered to be involved with the White Ribbon steering group and the wider working party who will deliver on the actions agreed. Commitment comes from the top with Derek Walker, our Chief Executive, participating in the steering group, and the Board confirming their support and commitment to our action plan.”

White Ribbon approved the Centre’s application in January, and it is now implementing its Action Plan which also feeds into its overarching agenda with regards to diversity and inclusion.

Sarah Beal continued:

“There is a lot of interest generally with support and suggestions coming from the wider organisation. Staff have a good appetite for discussion areas like “positive masculinity” as well as for practical internal measures. Particularly encouraging is the number of male colleagues who have signed up to be White Ribbon Ambassadors.”

The Centre wants to create an environment where:

Domestic abuse and violence against women is challenged,

People feel safe

Unhealthy relationship dynamics are understood and can be expressed

People’s situation can be addressed discreetly and without shame, and

Gender-based prejudice is rejected

Sarah Beal stated:

“White Ribbon provides the perfect opportunity to express and structure our efforts in this regard. “Whether or not domestic abuse is experienced by individuals within the Centre, we want to establish ourselves as a positive marker in the understanding and rejection of domestic abuse and violence against women in wider society and within the contexts, clients and partner organisations with which we interact. “Being part of our White Ribbon team is such a positive and affirming opportunity to help create change in society. Even if the changes we make are small, it is exciting to plant some of the world’s “positive acorns”. Working with colleagues who also feel passionate about this makes me proud of the Centre and hopeful for the future.”

Chief Executive of the Wales Co-operative Centre, Derek Walker said:

“Violence against women is a workplace issue. Male violence can have a serious impact on the health and safety of employees as well as on their well-being. It impacts on workplace culture, and ultimately to our success as an organisation. As CEO, I thought it was important to become a White Ribbon ambassador, to seek to be a positive male role model. And by the organisation becoming White Ribbon accredited, I hope we can raise awareness of the campaign, internally as well as externally and make a difference in ending violence against women.”

Adam Cox is Social Value Lead Consultant at the Wales Co-operative Centre and a member of the White Ribbon steering group. He is pleased that the organisation has signed up to be White Ribbon accredited.

He stated that:

“As the father of two daughters growing up in a challenging world, I want to show them that it is never okay for women to be subject to male violence. I would encourage other men to become White Ribbon champions and act as role models for positive male behaviour. I think it is really important.”

To find out how you can support White Ribbon and to show your support, please visit the website and sign the ‘I Promise’ pledge today – https://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/promise