Wales Climate Week Starts Next Week!

Wales Climate Week returns next week with a 5-day programme of virtual events.

The week will kick-start a nationwide conversation on the Net Zero Wales Plan and the collective action needed to ensure Wales meets its targets.

Open to all, the online sessions will help people understand what Wales has already achieved, what changes we can expect in the next five years and how, together, we can shape the future.

The first series of events will focus on ‘Wales and the World’ – understanding the collective action required to deliver the new Net Zero plan, and capitalising on this as a blueprint to work together over the next five years on the path to achieving net zero emissions and better outcomes for the people of Wales.

The opening session, including comments from the Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe, will set the context for Wales Climate Week, before moving onto the action workplaces must take to decarbonize. This includes discussions around a ‘just transition’ to net zero, where workers have a central voice in planning the transition, so it is done ‘with’ them not ‘to’ them.

After lunch, a panel discussion will highlight the necessity for collaboration between states and regions to ensure climate targets are met worldwide. It will showcase how members of Under2Coalition are working together to keep warming within 1.5ºC and the challenges that will be faced on the global stage.

The day’s events will conclude with an opportunity or young people in Wales to reflect on their experiences of COP, give their thoughts on climate activism and to look ahead to the priorities for climate action. They will set out their key asks and outline what they want to see Wales prioritise over the next few years to support the urgent action that’s needed during this ‘decade of delivery’.

You can watch all the action live and on catch up on the COP Cymru website.