Wales Climate Week Starts Next Week!

Wales Climate Week returns next week with a 5-day programme of virtual events.

The week will kick-start a nationwide conversation on the Net Zero Wales Plan and the collective action needed to ensure Wales meets its targets.

Open to all, the online sessions will help people understand what Wales has already achieved, what changes we can expect in the next five years and how, together, we can shape the future.

The first series of events will focus on ‘Wales and the World’ – understanding the collective action required to deliver the new Net Zero plan, and capitalising on this as a blueprint to work together over the next five years on the path to achieving net zero emissions and better outcomes for the people of Wales.

The opening session, including comments from the Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe, will set the context for Wales Climate Week, before moving onto the action workplaces must take to decarbonize. This includes discussions around a ‘just transition’ to net zero, where workers have a central voice in planning the transition, so it is done ‘with’ them not ‘to’ them.

After lunch, a panel discussion will highlight the necessity for collaboration between states and regions to ensure climate targets are met worldwide. It will showcase how members of Under2Coalition are working together to keep warming within 1.5ºC and the challenges that will be faced on the global stage.

The day’s events will conclude with an opportunity or young people in Wales to reflect on their experiences of COP, give their thoughts on climate activism and to look ahead to the priorities for climate action.  They will set out their key asks and outline what they want to see Wales prioritise over the next few years to support the urgent action that’s needed during this ‘decade of delivery’.

You can watch all the action live and on catch up on the COP Cymru website.

COP Cymru is a series of events that provide an opportunity for stakeholders and everyone in Wales to engage in important conversations about climate change through:

– The launch of the new Net Zero Wales Plan on 28 October where Ministers will set out the next stage in our pathway (2021 to 2025) to net zero by 2050.
– Four Regional Roadshow events across Wales (between 4 and 10 November) highlighting examples of best practice and allowing participants to engage in important conversations around the key COP26 Presidency Programme themes. All Regional Roadshows are open to the public as virtual events.
– Wales Climate Week (from 22 to 26 November) a five-day nationwide conversation on the Net Zero Wales plan and the collective action needed, to ensure Wales meets its climate change targets and adapts to the changing weather patterns we are already experiencing.

All COP Cymru events will be broadcast live on the Live Content page. Registered delegates can also access ‘on-demand’ content, information on fringe events and other resources, or contact the organisers of Wales Climate Week by navigating our home page menu options.
 

